No. 8 Nebrasketball Stays Perfect With Dominant Win Over Oregon

LINCOLN—Nebrasketball is still perfect.

The No. 8 Nebraska men's basketball team dominated Oregon on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 90-55. The Huskers improved to 17-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Ducks fell to 8-9 on the year and 1-5 in the league.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence gets an and-1 against Oregon Ducks guard Drew Carter. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

A back-and-forth first half saw Nebraska taking care of the ball and Oregon shooting extremely well. The Huskers didn't commit a turnover until the 8:32 mark, with an offensive foul on Rienk Mast. Unfortunately for the Big Red, that was his second foul and would send him to the bench.

The hot shooting for the Ducks saw them at a 63% clip when they tied the game at 28-28.

But Oregon's touch dropped dramatically after that. UO made just one shot in the next 8:16 of play as NU put together a 24-5 run. The Huskers would lead by as many as 39 points before the final difference of 35 points.

Nebraska shot 53.3% for the game, including 17-of-36 on three pointers. Oregon made 41.7% of their shots, making 6-of-23 from deep.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg shoots the ball against Oregon Ducks guard Wei Lin. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Pryce Sandfort went on an absolute heater, making seven three-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points. Braden Frager joined Pryce with seven made three-pointers himself, scoring 23 points.

Sam Hoiberg was the only other Husker in double figures at 11 points. He also had six steals, five assists, and three rebounds.

Nebraska goes on the road on Saturday to take on Northwestern. Tip from Evanston is set for 3 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

