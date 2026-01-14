No. 8 Nebrasketball Stays Perfect With Dominant Win Over Oregon
LINCOLN—Nebrasketball is still perfect.
The No. 8 Nebraska men's basketball team dominated Oregon on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 90-55. The Huskers improved to 17-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Ducks fell to 8-9 on the year and 1-5 in the league.
A back-and-forth first half saw Nebraska taking care of the ball and Oregon shooting extremely well. The Huskers didn't commit a turnover until the 8:32 mark, with an offensive foul on Rienk Mast. Unfortunately for the Big Red, that was his second foul and would send him to the bench.
The hot shooting for the Ducks saw them at a 63% clip when they tied the game at 28-28.
But Oregon's touch dropped dramatically after that. UO made just one shot in the next 8:16 of play as NU put together a 24-5 run. The Huskers would lead by as many as 39 points before the final difference of 35 points.
Nebraska shot 53.3% for the game, including 17-of-36 on three pointers. Oregon made 41.7% of their shots, making 6-of-23 from deep.
Pryce Sandfort went on an absolute heater, making seven three-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points. Braden Frager joined Pryce with seven made three-pointers himself, scoring 23 points.
Sam Hoiberg was the only other Husker in double figures at 11 points. He also had six steals, five assists, and three rebounds.
Nebraska goes on the road on Saturday to take on Northwestern. Tip from Evanston is set for 3 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
