Kickoff Time, TV Designation Announced for Nebraska vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead
Nebraska football will open the 2025 campaign under the lights.
The Huskers and Cincinnati Bearcats will square off at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 28. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. CDT and be televised on ESPN.
This will be Nebraska's first contest in the stadium since the 2006 Big 12 Championship game and NU’s first regular-season game in Kansas City since 1998. The matchup was originally scheduled as a Cincinnati home game before being moved to a neutral site. It marks just the second all-time meeting between the schools and the first since a 1906 matchup in Lincoln.
This decade has seen the Huskers open at a neutral site twice in four seasons, including the 2022 season-opener in Dublin against Northwestern. This also marks the fourth time in the past five seasons Nebraska has opened the season either in Week Zero or on a Thursday night.
Tuesday’s announcement is the first kickoff time set for the Huskers’ 2025 season. Additional game times and television designations for the upcoming season are expected to be announced by the end of May.
Nebraska is entering year three of the Matt Rhule era. The first year saw the Huskers go 5-7 while last season the Big Red went 7-6, including the first bowl appearance since 2016 and first bowl victory since 2015.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron TBA
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian TBA
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan TBA
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State TBA
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 18 at Minnesota TBA
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 vs Iowa TBA
Home games are bolded.
More From Nebraska on SI
- North Platte Grad, Johnson County JUCO 3B Carter Kelley Commits to Nebraska
- Dylan Raiola ‘a Star’ This Fall? One ESPN Analyst Thinks So
- Nebrasketball Announces Sanford Pentagon Game vs. Oklahoma
- Nebraska Native, Former International Pro Marissa Kastanek Joins Women's Basketball Staff
- Did Scott Frost and Sherrone Moore Both Disrespect Nebraska Football in the Same Week?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.