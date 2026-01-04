Carriker Chronicles: Husker Football Portal Updates, Nebrasketball's Rise and More

Adam Carriker gives major portal updates for Nebraska football. Which players have visited, who's expected to commit, who's still going to visit, plus his quick thoughts on quarterback Kenny Minchey from Notre Dame. Also, Carriker breaks down why Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska basketball squad is so much better. The Huskers are poised to make an NCAA tourney run.

Adam has an exciting announcement as the Carriker Chronicles Youth Football Camp is back for year two! The camp will feature multiple legendary former Huskers once again. This year, five-time national champion coach Tom Osborne will be the guest speaker. Other former Huskers involved will be Terrell Farley, Brenden Stai, Eric Crouch and Carriker himself. Adam doesn’t do a deep dive into each and every coach in this episode because he’ll talk a little bit about each one of them in episodes going forward.



The camp will be July 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lincoln, Nebraska. It’s for all girls and boys from kindergarten through eighth grade. They shut registration off last year after 260 registered. The camp will probably sell out quickly this year, so make sure you get signed up! You can learn more or register at this link.



A little bit more info on the legendary Coach Osborne, who is a College Football Hall of Famer. During his 25 years as Nebraska's head coach, Nebraska won more football games than any other program in the entire country by nearly 20 games. In his last 10 games versus top 10 teams, Osborne won 10, and by an average margin of 21 points. Don’t miss the chance to hear from Coach Osborne at the second annual Carriker Chronicles Youth Football Camp.

Adam Carriker gives a major update on Nebraska’s portal visitors and a breakdown of each position group according to who is expected to commit and which positions Nebraska football needs to address the most. Nebraska football seems to have primarily focused on the big boys up front on the offensive and defensive lines; several San Diego State football players have visited as well. At least one South Carolina offensive lineman has visited. Interestingly enough, South Carolina’s entire offensive line from this past season is now gone. Can’t help but wonder if some of them may end up in Lincoln. They had several starters with at least a full season's worth of experience in several players who are 330 pounds and above on their starting offensive line as well. A total of 19 players are either expected to have visited Lincoln or are expected to visit Lincoln in the near future.

Of all the players expected to commit, former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey seems to be the most likely one at this point in time. Adam talks about just how likely that is and how many quarterbacks Nebraska needs to bring in, and he gives his quick thoughts on whether he's actually a good addition to the team.

Adam breaks down each and every position as far as who has visited and how interested they are in committing to the Huskers via the portal as well. Adam also talks about some guys to keep your eye on who may not be scheduled for visits just yet. Some of these guys are pretty big names!

Then Adam discusses Nebraska basketball, which is on the nation‘s longest winning streak at 18 games, should be ranked in the top 10, or Adam says he’s gonna flip out, which would be their highest ranking in program history. The Husker basketball team is also 14- 0 for the first time in the program's history. Which is amazing considering they only have one returning starter from last year. Adam breaks down how Fred Hoiberg has been able to turn the team around, why they’re so good and even if Nebraska had lost to Michigan State, why Husker fans would still love this team. This Nebraska basketball team has something that frankly the Husker football team has not shown in the past eight or nine years and it goes beyond wins and losses. Adam talks about what that is.



