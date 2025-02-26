All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: An Honest Conversation on Nebraska Football Off-Season Kool-Aid

Also, the Huskers' Britt Prince on the highs and lows of the women's basketball tourney bubble

Adam Carriker

Adam Carriker's back, and rising basketball star Britt Prince joins the Chronicles! Well, Adam hasn't gone anywhere, but he's been sitting on a topic for a while and he finally dives into the realities of off-season KOOL-AID. Also, Britt Prince (a top scorer) opens up about adjusting to college life (from her dorm room), her injury, Caitlin Clark, Amy Williams, Alexis Markowski and being an NCAA Tourney bubble team!

