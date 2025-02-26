Carriker Chronicles: An Honest Conversation on Nebraska Football Off-Season Kool-Aid
Also, the Huskers' Britt Prince on the highs and lows of the women's basketball tourney bubble
In this story:
Adam Carriker's back, and rising basketball star Britt Prince joins the Chronicles! Well, Adam hasn't gone anywhere, but he's been sitting on a topic for a while and he finally dives into the realities of off-season KOOL-AID. Also, Britt Prince (a top scorer) opens up about adjusting to college life (from her dorm room), her injury, Caitlin Clark, Amy Williams, Alexis Markowski and being an NCAA Tourney bubble team!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
