Prince Amukamara on Matt Rhule, Fixing Nebraska's Pass Defense & More
The former Husker All-All-American shares thoughts about the 2025 Huskers and stories from his playing days, including a boxing match with Suh.
In this story:
Husker legend Prince Amukamara joins the Chronicles! Prince discusses why he almost transferred from Nebraska, his near destruction/boxing match with Ndamukong Suh & being an outcast on the team early on. He shares untold info! Then Prince opens up on Matt Rhule's future, Dylan Raiola being a top QB, why Dana Holgorsen is one of the best OC's in the country & also how Nebraska can fix its pass defense!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
