Former Super Bowl Champ Ndamukong Suh Announces Retirement From NFL in Heartfelt Post
Longtime NFL defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday after 13 seasons in the NFL. He last played during the 2022 season.
Suh posted his retirement news on July 12, 2025, one year after his father died. He used his retirement post to honor his late father, who was a big inspiration to him in his football career. His father is who convinced him to retire from the NFL. It was a very heartfelt post in an already sentimental announcement. Take a read below.
"Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice, 'It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.' That conversation stayed with me. So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. I’m officially retiring from the NFL."
Suh was drafted in 2010 with the No. 2 pick by the Detroit Lions. He spent five seasons there, three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, one with the Los Angeles Rams and then finished out his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years and one year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV winning team alongside Tom Brady.
Suh finishes his career being a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first team All-Pro member and was named the 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He tallied 600 career tackles, 71.5 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries during his 13 seasons.