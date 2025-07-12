SI

Former Super Bowl Champ Ndamukong Suh Announces Retirement From NFL in Heartfelt Post

The longtime defensive tackle is fulfilling a wish from his late father.

Madison Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh walks onto the field.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh walks onto the field. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Longtime NFL defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday after 13 seasons in the NFL. He last played during the 2022 season.

Suh posted his retirement news on July 12, 2025, one year after his father died. He used his retirement post to honor his late father, who was a big inspiration to him in his football career. His father is who convinced him to retire from the NFL. It was a very heartfelt post in an already sentimental announcement. Take a read below.

"Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice, 'It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.' That conversation stayed with me. So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. I’m officially retiring from the NFL."

Suh was drafted in 2010 with the No. 2 pick by the Detroit Lions. He spent five seasons there, three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, one with the Los Angeles Rams and then finished out his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years and one year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV winning team alongside Tom Brady.

Suh finishes his career being a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first team All-Pro member and was named the 2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He tallied 600 career tackles, 71.5 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries during his 13 seasons.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL