Titans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South duel in Week 8.
The Colts are set as massive 14.5-point favorites in this game, so if you don't feel like laying that many points on a favorite, consider getting in on the prop market instead. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player prop bets for this divisional showdown.
Titans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets
- Michael Pittman Jr. Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (+110) via FanDuel
- Ameer Abdullah Anytime Touchdown (+360) via DraftKings
- Van Jefferson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-150) via BetMGM
Michael Pittman Jr. Longest Reception OVER 19.5 Yards (+110)
The Tennessee Titans have given up the third-most receptions of 20+ yards to wide receivers this season. That should set up Michael Pittman Jr. to potentially have a couple of explosive plays. He has been the Colts' top receiver, so let's see if he can haul in a play of at least 20 yards on Sunday.
Ameer Abdullah Anytime Touchdown (+360)
Any time there's a game with a big spread, one of my favorite touchdowns bets to place a wager on the backup running back of the team that's favored by a ton. If the Colts have a big lead late in the game, they're likely to take out Jonathan Taylor and bring in the second-string running back, Ameer Abdullah. Let's see if he can find the end zone in a lopsided affair in Week 8.
Van Jefferson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-150)
The Colts have given up the second-most completions per game this season, giving up 26.0 receptions per game. With Calvin Ridley out of the lineup, it opens things up for Van Jefferson, who has the second-most receiving yards amongst healthy wide receivers on this team. All we need is for him to haul in three passes for this bet to cash.
