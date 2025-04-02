All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Lose Back-and-Forth Game Against Creighton

Huskers fall 9-5 to their in-state foe.

Amarillo Mullen

Hogan Helligso makes contact on a pitch for a single. / Amarillo Mullen

Creighton struck early with a three-run top of the first, but the Huskers responded, tying the game in the bottom of the second thanks to a two-run single from Riley Silva. The Bluejays regained the lead in the fourth, only for Nebraska to level the score once again in the fifth. Creighton pulled away with a two-run seventh and a three-run ninth, sealing the victory. The Huskers will look to bounce back this weekend as they take on Rutgers.

Starting catcher, Hogan Helligso (left), and starting pitcher TJ Coats (right), walk out from the bullpen. / Amarillo Mullen
Hogan Helligso gloves a pitch during warmups prior to the first inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Starting pitcher, TJ Coats, only got one out in Creighton's three-run first inning before being taken out of the game. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva points to the Husker dugout after his first inning single. / Amarillo Mullen
Hogan Helligso makes contact on a pitch for a single. / Amarillo Mullen
Hogan Helligso points to the dugout after plating the first Husker run of the game. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva celebrates after his two-run single to tie the game. / Amarillo Mullen
Jalen Worthley replaced Coats on the mound and pitched three innings, giving up just one run and striking out two. / Amarillo Mullen
Drew Christo was the third Husker on the mound and pitched 2.2 innings. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva went 3-5 at the plate with two RBIs. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen celebrates his pinch-hit double in the fifth. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva lays out to make a catch in center field. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva celebrates his diving catch. / Amarillo Mullen
Colin Nowaczyk was credited with the loss after giving up two runs in the seventh. / Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson catches a throw from Overbeek for the out. / Amarillo Mullen
Cael Frost celebrates his pinch-hit double that scored Dylan Carey. / Amarillo Mullen
Luke Broderick struck out three in Creighton's half of the ninth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Max Buettenback makes a catch in right field. / Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

