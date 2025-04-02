Gallery: Huskers Lose Back-and-Forth Game Against Creighton
Huskers fall 9-5 to their in-state foe.
Creighton struck early with a three-run top of the first, but the Huskers responded, tying the game in the bottom of the second thanks to a two-run single from Riley Silva. The Bluejays regained the lead in the fourth, only for Nebraska to level the score once again in the fifth. Creighton pulled away with a two-run seventh and a three-run ninth, sealing the victory. The Huskers will look to bounce back this weekend as they take on Rutgers.
