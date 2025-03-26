All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Top Nebraska Football Spring Storylines

Dylan Raiola, defensive questions, the trenches and brand new coaches

Adam Carriker

Adam Carriker goes over the top three storylines for Nebraska's spring football. Is a slimmer Dylan Raiola ready to take the next step?! Also, defensive questions, the trenches and several new coaches.

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

