Nebraska Wide Receiver Jaylen Lloyd Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal window may have closed late Saturday night, but that doesn't mean the news for the portal is over.
Among the exceptions for announcments coming before the end of the day Saturday are the 48 hours compliance departments have to process the paperwork and five days after a team's season ends with its bowl game. Nebraska is currently within both of those windows as Jaylen Lloyd is in the portal.
The Husker wide receiver played in 23 games over two seasons in Lincoln. As a true freshman, Lloyd caught six passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. This fall, he caught 13 passes for 255 yards.
In the Pinstripe Bowl, Lloyd caught one pass for seven yards.
The Omaha Central grad has two years of eligibility, plus a redshirt, remaining.
Nebraska has been active in the portal through the month of December. That activitiy includes a pair of incoming wide receivers in Dane Key (Kentuky) and Nyziah Hunter (Cal). Those additions, plus the emergence of Jacory Barney Jr. and a number of changes to the offensive staff mean Lloyd may have been lost in the shuffle going forward.
