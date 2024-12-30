All Huskers

Nebraska Wide Receiver Jaylen Lloyd Enters Transfer Portal

Just two days after a bowl win in New York, the Husker wide receiver is in search of a new home.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) runs for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) runs for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The transfer portal window may have closed late Saturday night, but that doesn't mean the news for the portal is over.

Among the exceptions for announcments coming before the end of the day Saturday are the 48 hours compliance departments have to process the paperwork and five days after a team's season ends with its bowl game. Nebraska is currently within both of those windows as Jaylen Lloyd is in the portal.

Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd gains 59 yards on a catch against Northern Iowa.
Nebraska wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd gains 59 yards on a catch against Northern Iowa. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Husker wide receiver played in 23 games over two seasons in Lincoln. As a true freshman, Lloyd caught six passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. This fall, he caught 13 passes for 255 yards.

In the Pinstripe Bowl, Lloyd caught one pass for seven yards.

The Omaha Central grad has two years of eligibility, plus a redshirt, remaining.

Nebraska has been active in the portal through the month of December. That activitiy includes a pair of incoming wide receivers in Dane Key (Kentuky) and Nyziah Hunter (Cal). Those additions, plus the emergence of Jacory Barney Jr. and a number of changes to the offensive staff mean Lloyd may have been lost in the shuffle going forward.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

