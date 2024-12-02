Carriker Gut Reaction: Tony White Leaving for Florida State?
Adam says the move might very well happen, but nothing has been decided yet.
In this story:
Adam Carriker has some information on the situation. He has a strong reaction as well! Plus, a few comments on other Husker sports and the football recruiting class of 2025.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: Report: Nebraska Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton to Go to Florida State
MORE: Report: Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Tony White to be Hired for Same Position at Florida State
MORE: Nebraska Basketball Debuts in Top 50 of First NET Rankings
MORE: Dave Feit: Giving the Game Away
MORE: Nebraska's Disappointing Finish Raises the Stakes for Bowl Game and 2025 Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified