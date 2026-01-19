Anthony Colandrea Brings Juice to the Husker Offense

Anthony Colandrea’s tape jumps off the screen, and Nebraska fans are about to see why.

The young quarterback’s juice, creativity, and fearlessness could redefine the Husker offense in 2026, giving the Huskers a dynamic playmaker who thrives when the structure breaks down and the moment demands something special. His blend of instinct, urgency, and competitive fire brings a dimension this offense has been searching for, and the film makes it clear he’s capable of changing the trajectory of the unit the moment he steps on the field.

Nebraska may have lost Dylan Raiola, but it gained one of the highest‑graded quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Colandrea posted an impressive 86.7 PFSN College QB Impact grade in 2025, and his production backs it up. With the Rebels, he totaled 4,108 yards and accounted for 33 touchdowns against just 9 interceptions, while adding strong efficiency metrics with +0.23 EPA per dropback and +0.43 EPA per rush, per TruMedia.

Colandrea’s pocket demeanor is one of the most fascinating parts of his evaluation, defined by a “controlled chaos” that never crosses into panic. He doesn’t drift aimlessly or bail at the first sign of pressure. He manipulates space with purpose, using subtle shoulder turns to open throwing windows, resetting quickly when pressure flashes, and climbing or escaping laterally without losing his throwing posture.

He’s equally comfortable delivering the ball off‑platform when the pocket collapses, keeping his eyes downfield and standing in to take a hit if that’s what the play demands. It’s the kind of muddy‑pocket poise that separates instinctive playmakers from system quarterbacks, and it shows up on tape snap after snap.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) pitches the ball against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 205-pound quarterback doesn’t have a cannon, but his arm is lively, versatile, and more than capable of stressing a defense. He generates velocity from multiple platforms and angles, showing a quick, compact release that helps him beat pressure while still layering throws over underneath defenders.

His touch stands out on deep balls and sideline hole shots, and he’s never shy about challenging safeties when he likes a matchup. That confidence can occasionally get him in trouble. He’ll test windows that aren’t always there, but that same boldness is a core part of what makes him such a dangerous playmaker.

One of the most underrated parts of Colandrea’s game is how quickly he sees the field. He’s not a pure progression robot, but he’s decisive and understands leverage.

Colandrea fits best in an offense that embraces tempo, movement, and controlled freedom. He thrives in systems that use pace to stress defenses, incorporate movement throws and half‑rolls, and give quarterbacks room to improvise within structure. RPOs and quick‑game concepts help him find early rhythm, unlocking the creativity and instinctive playmaking that define his game. He’s at his best when he’s allowed to play fast, play free, and fully weaponize his instincts.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) is grabbed by Nevada defensive linemen Logologo Va'a (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Tom R. Smedes/Special to the RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colandrea’s film paints the picture of a quarterback who brings juice, creativity, and competitive toughness to an offense. He’s not a traditional pocket passer, and he’s not a pure dual-threat. He’s a modern playmaker who blends mobility, processing, and fearless decision-making.

