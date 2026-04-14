Are Nebraska Football Fans Part of the Problem?

We’ve hinted at it. It’s come up before. But we have never devoted an entire episode to the discussion. Until now.

This week, the Common Fans take on a slightly uncomfortable question about Nebraska football: are we part of the problem? Not the administration. Not the coaches. Not the players.

The fans.

It’s a conversation that came directly from the Common Fan community, and it turns into an honest, passionate, wide-ranging discussion about the role of the fans, and whether or not our passion has inadvertently made it harder for the football team to get back to its winning ways.

Does an Empty Seat Speak Louder Than a Filled One?

Nebraska’s sellout streak is one of the most iconic things in college football. It’s a badge of honor for the fan base. It’s a recruiting tool for the team and the coaching staff. It’s a point of pride from Omaha to Scottsbluff.

But…what if it’s also part of the issue?

We dig into whether constant support from the fans, no matter the results, has removed any real pressure on the people running the program. Would fewer fans in the stands send a stronger message? Or would it just create more instability in a program that’s already had plenty of it?

Are Husker Fans Too Loyal…or Too Intense?

On one hand, Nebraska fans show up. To borrow a phrase from Tom Shatel that the boys reference regularly, Nebraska football fans are undefeated against apathy. That’s one of the things that makes Husker football special.

On the other hand, that same passion creates a “fishbowl” dynamic: a level of scrutiny and expectation that’s hard to fully understand unless you’ve lived it. From message boards to social media to talk radio to podcasts and beyond, there are more outlets than ever for frustration, criticism, and, let’s be honest, occasional insanity (the fellas point out they are proud to be part of the insane in this case).

So the question becomes: does that environment help drive success…or quietly work against it?

Great Expectations

At some point, this conversation always comes back to expectations.

Are we projecting 1990s-era expectations of dominance onto today’s players and coaches? And if we are…is that unfair? Or is that exactly what makes Nebraska Nebraska?

Because the reality is, for a lot of us, this isn’t just a team. It’s part of our identity. It’s basement walls covered in memorabilia. It’s part of our family tradition. It’s Saturdays in the fall. It’s something that’s been woven into the fabric of who we are for decades.

And if we let go of those expectations, we risk ceasing being what has always made us great.

So…Who Actually Deserves the Blame?

If it’s not the fans, then who?

When you step back and look at the last 20+ years, one thing stands out: Nebraska hasn’t acted like a blue blood when it comes to hiring coaches. Fired NFL coaches. First-time head coaches. “Value brand” hires. These were huge misses that feel obvious in hindsight and, when taken together, combined to set the program back to a level we could never have imagined 20 years ago.

The Program’s Greatest Asset

At the end of the day, this fan base is still here. Still showing up. Still caring. Still investing time, money, and emotion into something that hasn’t given enough back in a long time.

And the boys decide that’s not the problem. Maybe that’s the one thing that still gives Nebraska a chance to get this right.

At the end of the day, this is the life we’ve chosen, and there is only one guarantee: Husker Nation doesn’t need to apologize for anything.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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