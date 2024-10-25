McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 9
From the heart of the Big Ten Conference in Chicago, HuskerMax's self-proclaimed "Big Ten expert" Matt McMaster gives his picks against the spread.
Point spreads via ESPN.
Rutgers @ USC (-13.5)
This is the suck bowl. Both teams are riding three-game losing streaks and holding on for dear life to qualify for postseason eligibility. What’s surprised me about Rutgers' collapse is their defensive struggles. Through four games, Greg Schiano’s group was one of the best in the country, surrendering just 16 points per game. They’ve given up 77 points in their last two contests. I don’t trust USC as far as I can throw them, but I think they’ll run all over the stumbling Scarlet Knights.
The Pick: USC -13.5
Nebraska @ Ohio State (-25)
This was the toughest pick of the week for me. I think the Huskers' game against Indiana was a fluke. This team is much better than the product they put on the field last week in Bloomington, Indiana. With that being said, this Ohio State team has no weaknesses. There is no singular aspect of the game that Nebraska is better at than Ohio State. I think Nebraska has the horses to compete, but as much as I can see this game being competitive, I can also see it being a blowout. It's insulting that Nebraska is getting as many points as the Buckeye's non-Power Four opponents they played earlier in the year.
The Pick: Nebraska +25
Washington @ Indiana (-6.5)
No Kurtis Rourke, no problem. Rourke’s backup, Tayven Jackson, looked good last week, going 7-for-8 with 91 yards and two touchdowns. Look for the Hoosiers to pound the ball with Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton after the Huskies struggled mightily to stop the run in their last game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Pick: Indiana -6.5 (McMaster's Lock of the Week)
Illinois @ Oregon (-22)
I think Oregon will win this game. Much like the team they beat a couple of weeks ago, they have no weaknesses. When Dillon Gabriel is playing at a high level, I don’t think there is any team in the country that can beat Dan Lanning’s group. But for the Fightingh Illini to be a 22-point underdog is disrespectful! Illinois is a hell of a team in its own right, with a defense that will give Gabriel and the Ducks dynamic weapons plenty of problems. For the Illini, it will be all about how Luke Altmyer can perform when he’s forced to throw the ball down the field. I think that if the Ducks take Illinois lightly, they could lose this game.
The Pick: Illinois +22
Northwestern @ Iowa (-14.5)
Very quietly, the Northwestern Wildcats have put together one of the better defenses in the Big Ten this season. The Cats are allowing just 21 points per game and boast one of the best rushing defenses in the nation, ranking in the top 30 in nearly every statistical rushing category. This is a sneaky bad matchup for the Hawkeyes, whose offense is way too run-dependent. I don’t think Iowa will score enough points to cover this spread.
The Pick: Northwestern +14.5
Maryland @ Minnesota (-5.5)
Maryland's run defense is one of the best in the country. I think this team has a lot of momentum after the Terps' great win against USC, and Minnesota is a team that if they cannot run the ball they can’t pass the ball. This is a pick 'em in my eyes, and I like to have as many points as possible in a game like this.
I'm naming this game the “Who gives a damn” bowl.
The Pick: Maryland +5.5
Penn State @ Wisconsin (+6.5)
I’m incredibly excited about this matchup. The white-hot Wisconsin Badgers welcome No. 3 Penn in a night matchup featuring a jumping Badger crowd. Penn State has been steady all year. In a season that’s featured incredible upsets, the Nittany Lions have kept their head above water and gotten the job done week after week. Their dominant victory over Illinois continues to look better as the weeks go on as James Franklin's group looks to get over the hump finally. Standing across from them is a Wisconsin Badger squad that has completely flipped its season around.
The Pick: Wisconsin +6.5
Michigan State @ Michigan (-5)
Two teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum right now. Michigan is coming off an embarrassing defeat where they failed to score 10 points for the first time in a decade, and the Spartans are coming off an impressive win against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Gut says to ride the momentum and take Sparty, but I can’t trust young Aiden Chiles to have two good games in a row as he’s been inconsistent all year. Michigan still has enough pride to not be embarrassed two weeks in a row, especially in the Big House.
The Pick: Michigan -5
