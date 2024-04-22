All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Will Nebraska Football Deliver on the Coach's Expectations?

Matt Rhule expects a significant jump this season. Adam Carriker assesses the Huskers' chances of accomplishing that.

Matt Rhule talked recently about the significant jump he expects Nebraska football to make this year, his second season at the helm in Lincoln. Adam Carriker explains why he may or may not agree with the Huskers' head coach. As always, Adam has facts to back up his opinion. With Nebraska's spring game coming up on Saturday, this is a can't-miss show for Husker fans. Watch the show below.

