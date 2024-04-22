Carriker Chronicles: Will Nebraska Football Deliver on the Coach's Expectations?
Matt Rhule expects a significant jump this season. Adam Carriker assesses the Huskers' chances of accomplishing that.
Matt Rhule talked recently about the significant jump he expects Nebraska football to make this year, his second season at the helm in Lincoln. Adam Carriker explains why he may or may not agree with the Huskers' head coach. As always, Adam has facts to back up his opinion. With Nebraska's spring game coming up on Saturday, this is a can't-miss show for Husker fans. Watch the show below.
You might also like ...
- Gallery: Nebraska Baseball Run-Rules Maryland
- In-State Quarterback Will Anderson Previews Nebraska Visit
- Nebraska Men Fourth in NCAA Gymnastics Finals
- Offense Dominates Saturday’s Nebraska Football Scrimmage
- Husker Doc Talk: Get Motivated With Coach Bill Busch
- Tanner Terch Recaps Nebraska Visit and Offer: ‘I’m Still in Shock’
- Cheers for Sears, Beers as Nebraska Baseball Tops Maryland
- After Critique, Defense Steps Up at Nebraska Football Practice
- 2025 Wideout Corey Simms Zeroes In on Four Standout Schools
- The Lost Nebraska Football Spring Games: 1922-1949
- Memorial Stadium’s 100th Season
Published |Modified