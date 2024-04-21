In-State Quarterback Will Anderson Previews Nebraska Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been actively recruiting a specific 2026 quarterback from Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska. His name is Will Anderson.
Anderson is currently unranked but has plenty of time to grow as a player. He recently spoke with HuskerMax about his upcoming visit for the April 27th spring game.
“I look forward to seeing all of the coaches and staff at Nebraska,” Anderson stated. “I’m also really excited to see how the team looks and all the new transfers and the new commits who enrolled early.”
There are three players Anderson is interested in seeing compete during the spring finale. All are freshmen who enrolled early.
“I’m ready to see how (quarterbacks) Danny Kaelin and Dylan Raiola do which I know they’ll put on a show. It was great watching Danny when I went to a spring practice which it was crazy seeing him at Nebraska when I was just playing with him a few months ago in high school. I’m also going to be paying attention to (wide receiver) Dae’vonn Hall, who I was just practicing with a few months ago as well.”
There are plenty of coaches Anderson looks forward to speaking to.
“I plan on talking to coaches Matt Rhule, Marcus Satterfield, Glenn Thomas, Adam DiMichele, Ed Foley and Tony White. I’ve built a good bond and have gotten to know them the most out of the staff. I have started to build a bond with these coaches and it’s always a great time connecting back with them and talking football.”
He acknowledges that the Huskers are a top school for him.
“The Huskers right now are at the top of my list. Currently at the top of my list is Kansas State and Nebraska but that could very well change after these next two seasons coming up as my recruitment will start to pick up more as everyone will start to see what I can do with a full season.”
You might also like ...
- 2025 Tight End Reiman Zebert Calls Nebraska Visit ‘Awesome’
- Nebraska Men Fourth in NCAA Gymnastics Finals
- Maryland Trounces Huskers to Tie Baseball Series
- Offense Dominates Saturday’s Nebraska Football Scrimmage
- Husker Doc Talk: Get Motivated With Coach Bill Busch
- Tanner Terch Recaps Nebraska Visit and Offer: ‘I’m Still in Shock’
- Cheers for Sears, Beers as Nebraska Baseball Tops Maryland
- After Critique, Defense Steps Up at Nebraska Football Practice
- 2025 Wideout Corey Simms Zeroes In on Four Standout Schools
- The Lost Nebraska Football Spring Games: 1922-1949
- Memorial Stadium’s 100th Season