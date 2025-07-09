Cincinnati Head Coach Scott Satterfield Previews Season Opener vs. Nebraska
As of Wednesday, July 9, we’re officially 50 days away from Nebraska’s season-opening matchup against Cincinnati in Kansas City. With the Fourth of July holiday behind us, college football media season is in full swing, and the Big 12 Football Media Days are currently underway.
Despite leaving the conference over a decade ago, Nebraska found itself in the conversation more than once during Tuesday’s press conferences. First, it was former Husker head coach Scott Frost making headlines with pointed remarks about his time in Lincoln, saying things like, “Don’t take the wrong job” and “[It] wasn’t a good move.” Then, Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield was asked about opening the season against Nebraska on a neutral field.
His remarks were simple. “It’s a great gauge for our football team,” Satterfield said. He emphasized that the caliber of Nebraska has created a heightened sense of urgency in Cincinnati’s camp heading into August, adding, “We feel like we need to be hitting on all cylinders.”
Coming off a 5–7 record (3–6 in conference play) in 2023, the Bearcats started strong at 5–2 before ending the season on a five-game losing streak. Injuries, coaching miscues, and poor defensive execution plagued them down the stretch. While Cincinnati showed flashes of promise early in the year, they struggled to sustain success against tougher Big 12 competition.
Whether the Bearcats can recapture that early-season momentum in 2025 remains to be seen, but make no mistake, Cincinnati does not appear to be underestimating Nebraska as it currently stands.
In addition to Satterfield, Cincinnati brought four players to the media event to speak on behalf of the program as well. These players included:
Quarterback Brendan Sorsby- Much like Nebraska, the Bearcats are led by a high-profile quarterback in redshirt junior Brendan Sorsby. A dynamic dual-threat, Sorsby threw for 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for nine scores. His efforts earned him Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors twice and an honorable mention for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He's a proven playmaker who can keep defenses guessing.
Tight End Joe Royer- All-Big 12 First Team selection Joe Royer was also in attendance. The Cincinnati tight end is coming off a record-breaking 2024 season in which he surpassed Travis Kelce’s school record for single-season receptions by a tight end with 50. Royer also added 521 yards and three touchdowns, positioning himself as a legitimate All-American candidate for 2025. Nebraska’s defense will need to account for him on every snap when the two teams meet on Aug. 28.
Center Gavin Gerhardt- A veteran leader and anchor of the Cincinnati offensive line, Gavin Gerhardt was another key Bearcat representative at Big 12 Media Days. A three-time team captain, Gerhardt has started 36 consecutive games at center and helped power one of the Big 12’s most balanced offenses in 2024. He led the way for running back Corey Kiner’s second straight 1,000-yard season and helped quarterback Brendan Sorsby account for over 2,800 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns. A 2023 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Gerhardt enters his fifth year in college football as one of the top returning interior linemen in the conference.
Defensive Tackle Dontay Corleone- Known as “The Godfather,” Dontay Corleone made headlines again at Big 12 Media Days as one of the most decorated defensive linemen in the conference. The Cincinnati native and three-time all-conference selection enters his fifth season with 109 career tackles, 17 TFLs, and 9.5 sacks. A 2024 First Team All-Big 12 pick and All-America honorable mention despite missing much of the offseason due to blood clots, Corleone returned in September and quickly reasserted himself with impact performances, including two sacks at UCF and a dominant showing in a win over Big 12 champion Arizona State. Whether it’s eating up space or disrupting plays in the backfield, Nebraska’s offensive line will have their hands full containing “The Godfather” in Arrowhead Stadium.
Looking at the team stats from last season, statistically, Cincinnati had a more productive offense than Nebraska. The Bearcats averaged 25.2 points and 420.6 yards per game compared to Nebraska’s 23.5 points and 358.2 yards. Cincinnati was especially strong on the ground, putting up 184.1 rushing yards per game to Nebraska’s 130.5.
However, Nebraska was much more impressive defensively, allowing just 19.5 points and 317.2 total yards per game, both among the best in the Big Ten. By contrast, Cincinnati gave up 24.6 points and 385.4 yards per contest, with significant struggles in run defense late in the season.
While only a handful of Bearcats were present at Big 12 Media Days, the talent they showcased shows this is no bottoming Big 12 opponent. On paper, Cincinnati may not have the national buzz of a top 25 team, but Nebraska will be opening the season against a program loaded with experience, leadership, and NFL ability.
With just 50 days to go, you might want to get the popcorn ready. This one’s shaping up to be a tone-setting battle right out of the gate.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.