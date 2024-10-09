Nebraska Football Offers Another 2027 4-Star Quarterback
While some Nebraska football fans have been imagining the next 6-7 years with a Raiola behind center, the Husker coaching staff is being much more pragmatic.
Dylan Raiola, a freshman, is the starting quarterback for the Big Red. His younger brother, Dayton, is committed to NU for the class of 2026. This week, Nebraska offered a second QB for the class of 2027.
Rivals lists Jerry Meyer III as a four-star prospect. The 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore plays Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas.
Meyer's offer list includes a number of Texas schools like Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, and SMU. Schools outside of Texas include Ole Miss, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State, and now Nebraska.
As a freshman at Lake Mead Academy in Las Vegas, Nevada, Meyer threw for 58 touchdowns. That number broke the Nevada state single-season record. Meyer led Lake Mead to its first state championship in program history before moving to Texas.
According to MaxPreps, so far this season, Meyer has throw for 1,567 yards and 11 touchdowns, tossing just one interception. Those numbers are over five games.
Nebraska previously offered a 2027 quarterback over the weekend. Four-star Trae Taylor rated his visit to Lincoln as "10 out of 10".
The Huskers currently have multiple classes of quarterbacks in the pipeline. The current commits are 2025 four-star TJ Lateef and 2026 three-star Dayton Raiola. Scholarship quarterbacks currently on the roster include junior Heinrich Haarberg and freshman Daniel Kaelin and Dylan Raiola.
MORE: Pro Football Focus Names Two Nebraska Football Defenders to Big Ten Team of the Week
MORE: The Common Fans: Indiana Game Massively Important for Huskers at Season’s Midpoint
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Updated Nebraska Football Win Totals From Adam & Pick Six Previews
MORE: First-Ever Game Day Visit 'Incredible' For Nebraska Football Recruit
MORE: 'Amazing' Experience for 2026 Edge Prospect on Nebraska Football Recruiting Visit
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.