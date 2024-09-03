All Huskers

Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders: 'A Ton of Respect' for Matt Rhule, Nebraska Football

The Colorado football head coach addressed the media for the first time in preparation for the Buffaloes' rivalry matchup against Nebraska. Deion Sanders spoke about his relationship with Matt Rhule, the Husker defense, and the NU-CU rivalry.

Austin Jacobsen

Deion Sanders wasted no time in talking about the Colorado Buffaloes rival towards the east, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Donning his "We're Here" white hoodie and sunglasses, "Coach Prime" spoke to Colorado media for the first time Tuesday as CU prepares for their trip to Lincoln on Saturday. Sanders opened up his first answers speaking on Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

"I have a ton of respect for Matt Rhule," Sanders said. "I feel like we are a fraternity. He was a professional - maybe not the job that he aspired to do, but he has a ton of experience in his college coaching career."

Sanders continued his thoughts on the Big Red, speaking on his first impressions of the Nebraska program.

"I look for them to be physically tough, imposing. (They) will try to run the football. They have a freshman quarterback that had a pretty good day last week - but we got to do what we do. We got to go in there and do what we are capable of doing," Sanders said.

The coach for Colorado was asked how the Buffs may "attack" the freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, adding compliments to the former five-star signal caller.

"You attack weaknesses, I don't know if you attack inexperience. If that is a weakness - so be it," Sanders said. "The kid made some darn good throws, some pretty good plays. They did some consistent things that we knew they would do within their offense."

"I loved what he showed in his first college game ever. I loved what he showed."

Deion Sanders on Dylan Raiola

Coach Prime added that the team began its preparation for a rambunctious Memorial Stadium, saying that Colorado "started today" adding crowd noise to its practices. He added that the rivalry has generational meaning, including that his team will not be wearing red anytime this week.

The Colorado coach also said that his team improved "the most" in the second half of the North Dakota State win at Folsom Field. He added that the notion of the vast improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 is simply just coach speak.

Sanders spoke about his team's offensive philosophy following their Week 1 win over North Dakota State, the relationship between CU's best players Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and how the coaching staff has continued to gel after multiple changes this offseason. Listen to his full Tuesday press conference below.

