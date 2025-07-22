Dylan Raiola Joins The Group of 15
For the second straight season, Husker football will be led by a QB (Dylan Raiola) who will be wearing a #15 jersey.
Most Husker fans remember another Husker QB great who also donned #15. : Of course I'm talking about Tommie Frazier. All he did was lead NU to three consecutive national championship games, winning two ('94-'95). Frazier should have won the Heisman in 1995, but may have been eliminated from consideration due to the legal troubles Husker RB Lawrence Phillips faced that year and blood clots that caused him to miss several games.
How many have been in the Group of 15?
Since 1962, there have been 21. The first was John Faiman in 1962. Before Raiola, the last Husker QB to wear a #15 jersey was Richard Torres in 2022.
Were there any gaps when no Husker QB wore #15?
Yes. There have been several droughts. The longest lapse was from 2012 to 2021-a 9 year period, There were also lapses from 1996- 2000 and 1978-1981.
Who has worn the #15 jersey the longest?
Beau Davis gets the honor (5 years) from 2004-2008. Next longest is 4 years by Tommie Frazier ('92-'95). There were also three 3 year lapses: Bob Churchich ('64-'66), Craig Sundberg ('82-'84) and Tom Haase ('89-'91).
QB or Not QB?
There have been three former Husker QBs who wore the number as a QB, but later switched positions. In 1986, Wendell Wooten was listed as a QB, but was moved to safety the following year, In 2001, Brent Lindstrom was listed as a QB but moved to safety the next year. Lindstrom moved back to QB in 2003. And in 2011, Brion Carnes wore #15, but ended up moving to WR in 2012.
Who is the best #15?
Tommie Frazier gets my vote. He helped NU win two national championships ('94-'95). He started 36 games in his career and lost only three: Iowa State and twice to Florida State.
A case could be made for Vince Farragamo ('75-'76). He transferred from Cal in 1974. In the two years he was at NU, the Huskers went 19-5-1. He is the only former Husker QB to start at quarterback in a Super Bowl (1980).
Bob Churchich ('84-'66) led the Huskers to a 28-5 record including three January bowl games.
Have there been any in the Group of 15 who came from the same city?
Yes, Both Tommie Frazier ('92-'95) and Brion Carnes (2011) were from Bradenton, FL.
Why #15 for Dylan?
Apparently when he was growing up, Dylan Raiola idolized former Florida Gator QB and Heisman winner Tim Tebow. He wore #15.
