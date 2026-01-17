Nebraska's Offensive Position Grades After Transfer Portal Sees Departures, Retention, & Additions

With the window for players to enter the portal, barring College Football Playoff teams, set to close after Friday's turn of events, it's time to take a closer look at the moves Nebraska made during that time.

In need of replacing six starters on the offensive side of the ball, the Huskers made deliberate moves to address the issues most glaring for Dana Holgorsen's group heading into 2026. Ending the season ranked 82nd out of 136 eligible FBS teams, in terms of yardage totals this fall, there were many areas Nebraska needs to improve on heading into next season.

Although players will no longer be able to enter the portal after Friday, Nebraska will still have the ability to sign those within the portal after that date. Of course, the majority of high-profile prospects have already found their new homes. However, it is worth noting that schools have the capability of adding players still within the portal after the deadline for entry closes.

With that in mind, though it may not be totally complete, here's a look at how every offensive position group appears to be shaking out after seeing departures, retentions, and additions within the rooms.

Player Class Status TJ Lateef Sophomore Retained Anthony Colandrea Senior Addition Daniel Kaelin Sophmore Addition Tanner Vibabul Freshman Addition (High School) Dylan Raiola Junior Entered Portal Marcos Davila Sophmore Entered Portal Jalyn Gramstad Senior Graduation

Despite being down to one scholarship quarterback within the room shortly after the transfer portal opened up on Jan. 2, the Huskers appear to have rebounded in a very big way. The losses of former starter Dylan Raiola and third-string signal-caller Marcos Davila left what potentially became the biggest question mark on the entire roster within Glenn Thomas' position group.

However, it didn't stop this staff from actively pursuing valuable additions in an attempt to create competition heading into next fall. In fact, they did just that. Anthony Colandrea comes in seeming to be in a great position to win the starting job. Though TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin may very well offer a scare during that competition.

The Huskers were also able to secure the commitment from Tanner Vibabul as well. A three-star prospect in the 2026 class, the will-be freshman looks to join the program after graduating from high school this spring.

Taking into context the outlook of the room when the portal opened, all things considered, I'd say Nebraska did about as good a job as any program in the country at creating depth (and true competition) at football's most important position heading into spring ball. Lateef and the two portal additions have all played meaningful snaps at the Power Four level, and considering the players that will be put around them, gives me confidence that whichever direction the starting role goes, the Huskers can find success moving the ball.

It is not often that a school in the Big Ten can say that moving forward, let alone a program like Nebraska. Though Colandrea may be on the inside track towards being named the starter for 2026, he's sure to have to battle it out with two young players who have shown, at the very least, they'll put up a fight.

These rankings are subjective and are ultimately based on projection versus actual on-field results. But roughly three months away from the start of spring practices, the Huskers quarterback room is far from my biggest worry on the offensive side of the ball.

Player Class Status Mekhi Nelson Sophomore Retained Isaiah Mozee Sophomore Retained Kwinten Ives Junior Retained Kenneth Williams Junior Entered Portal Jamarion Parker Freshman Entered Portal Emmett Johnson Senior Declared for NFL

Here comes a controversial topic within the fan base, and for good reason at that. After the 2025 season came to a close, Nebraska lost the most statistically impressive player on their entire roster and has yet to seemingly try to replace him. Emmett Johnson is off to the draft, and the Huskers are left with promising but unproven young players to take over his role.

As of now, Mekhi Nelson seems to be in line to take over the "starting" job, but it appears the Huskers will take a committee approach to the group next fall. EJ Barthel does get some credit for helping see Johnson become an All-American back, but now the question very quickly turns to whether he can do it again. He won't necessarily be asked to produce another Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2026, but he will need to help a group of young players develop quickly over the coming months.

It does, somewhat, surprise me that Nebraska's staff did not elect to try their hand at securing a ready-made back. Regardless, it does seem they've chosen to spend their revenue-sharing budget on creating better running lanes for the players already within the room to run through. The Huskers added noticeable size to their offensive line over the past couple of weeks and seem to be banking on the fact that a mixture of development will take place, added with a more physically imposing blocking scheme from Geep Wade's group.

Success on the ground was exciting to see early on in the Las Vegas Bowl, and I do fully believe it can be continued further into meaningful games in 2026 as well. The jury is still very much out on this room, but if the Huskers staff, and more importantly, EJ Barthel, is confident about the group, there's little reason for a journalist to feel any different.

Player Class Status Luke Lindenmeyer Senior Retained Carter Nelson Junior Retained Mac Markway Sophmore Retained Cayden Echternach Junior Retained Eric Ingwerson Sophomore Retained Danny King Sophomore Retained Heinrich Haarberg Senior Graduation

Nebraska's only loss to the tight end room was Heinrich Haarberg via graduation, and potentially a shot at the NFL. That alone is a win. It wasn't necessarily a position of need, assuming retention of players like Luke Lindenmeyer and Carter Nelson would be made. Of course, they were able to secure that.

Looking forward to 2026, the Huskers are set to return an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player within the room in Lindenmeyer, and the former No. 3 overall tight end prospect (247Sports) in the 2024 class in Nelson. Talent is there; now it just needs to be utilized correctly.

It is a unique case in grading this room, due to it being the only offensive position in which Nebraska did not have any additions or departures via the transfer portal to this point. And personally, I'm giving this room the benefit of the doubt, assuming the Huskers' offense retools its scheme to feature these players in more prominent roles next fall.

Sometimes, the biggest wins are keeping the players you already have, and for Marcus Satterfield's group, it is my opinion that that is very much the case. Lindenmeyer has one more year of eligibility remaining before he presumably tries his luck at the NFL, and for players like Nelson and Cayden Echternach, they'll head into 2026 with another year of strength and conditioning and game reps in their favor.

Player Class Status Nyziah Hunter Junior Retained Jacory Barney Jr. Junior Retained Cortez Mills Sophomore Retained Quinn Clark Sophomore Retained Keelan Smith Sophomore Retained Janiran Bonner Junior Retained Jeremiah Jones Freshman Retained Kwazi Gilmer Junior Addition Dane Key Senior Graduation

The sneakiest "addition" Nebraska will have made to its wide receiver room before 2026 is the return of Janiran Bonner. After suffering a season-ending injury in the Huskers' opener this fall, Bonner will be back in the fold for next year, and that gives Dakiel Shorts' group a big win that seemingly nobody is talking about just yet. Following the injury, Holgorsen made comments about how vital Bonner's role within the offense would have been in 2025, and I fully expect that to happen next season, assuming he's healthy when September comes around.

The true addition of Kwazi Gilmer out of the transfer portal was a flashy move; however, what he will presumably provide to the offense in 2026 may not just be from a statistical standpoint. The Huskers will enter next season with three receivers who have led their team in receptions at some point in their careers, and the combination of Gilmer, Jacory Barney, and Nyziah Hunter looks to be one of the strongest starting groups on the entire roster next fall.

After them come players like Quinn Clark, Cortez Mills, Keelan Smith, and Jeremiah Jones. The retention of those four underclassmen signals another big win for Shorts' group and creates continuity across the depth within the room. Several of those players will be asked to step into larger roles next fall, and assuming pass protection takes a step forward in 2026, pass catchers may be able to make a bigger impact on the game more consistently.

There's no shortage of talent within the group, but maximizing their skillsets has proved elusive for some time now. If the Huskers are able to challenge defenses more vertically, that is truly where the offense can take the next step. Until they do so, I will not prematurely declare them the most impactful position group on the offense in 2026, but if things come together as Nebraska's staff wants them to, it will be hard to point to another unit on that side of the ball that has more potential going into next season.

Player Class Status Elijah Pritchett Senior Retained Justin Evans Senior Retained Gunnar Gottula Junior Retained Tyler Knaak Senior Retained Sam Sledge Junior Retained Grant Brix Sophomore Retained Gibson Pyle Sophomore Retained Preston Taumua Sophomore Retained Jake Peters Sophomore Retained Brock Knutson Junior Retained Jacob Brandl Junior Retained Juju Marks Freshman Retained Brendan Black Senior Addition Paul Mubenga Junior Addition Tree Babalade Junior Addition Jason Maciejczak Junior Entered Portal Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres Freshman Entered Portal Henry Lutovsky Senior Graduation Rocco Spindler Senior Graduation Turner Corcoran Senior Graduation Teddy Prochazka Senior Graduation

The offensive line shakeup between one season and the next is the highest level of turnover that has occurred in recent memory. Between losing three starters and replacing its position coach, the Huskers' offensive line was in a bit of a sink-or-swim mode. To Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley's credit, the unit looks to have retooled very effectively, signaling the group is closer to swimming than the former, but it remains to be seen on the field.

Former starters Rocco Spindler, Henry Lutovsky, and Turner Corcoran's eligibility has been exhausted, and Nebraska needed to find replacements ahead of 2026, one way or another. The additions of Brendan Black, Tree Babalade, and Paul Mubenga all address positions of need, and the Huskers seem to be moving in a positive direction early on under new guidance.

BREAKING: Iowa State transfer OL Brendan Black has Committed to Nebraska, his agent tells @On3Sports



Black was a 3 year starter for the Cycloneshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/NlYhLQKm84 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Heading into the portal window, it was clear that Wade's group was position needing reinforcements. To the staff's credit, at least on paper, Nebraska's trio of additions added starting experience, proven production, and noteworthy size to their ranks. The Huskers' projected starting unit, in Elijah Pritchett, Justin Evans, and the three portal adds, all weigh over 300 pounds, and several of them have the ability to return to Lincoln in 2027 as well.

As far as depth goes, players like Gunna Gottula, Sam Sledge, Tyler Knaak, and more are beginning to enter their third and fourth seasons in college football, and I fully expect that several of them will begin to be featured in bigger roles. If the development of the new staff takes hold, the Huskers could look to have an even deeper rotation for next fall. Losing several long-time starters within the unit is never easy, but after giving up 33 sacks in 13 games during the 2025 season, fresh faces may be exactly what this group needs to put their best foot forward for 2026 and beyond.

Like this fall, trench play will ultimately create the ceiling this offense has. If it improves, so too shall Holgorsen's unit as a whole, and with all the playmakers Nebraska will have at its disposal in 2026, it would be a disservice to see it not fully maximize yet again. The coaches are in place, and now the players appear to be too. With that in mind, steps should be taken forward during the season to come, and regardless of how big that step(s) is, it is my opinion that the product put on the field next fall will be a welcome surprise to a fan base in need of seeing tangible progress under Rhule's watch.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.