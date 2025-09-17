Dylan Raiola Says Michigan Game is 'Everything and More' About Why He Came to Nebraska
Three weeks into his sophomore season, Dylan Raiola has shown a clear jump in leadership, maturity, and on-field production.
After steering Nebraska to a perfect start in non-conference play, the real test now begins. Raiola enters Big Ten Conference competition ranked second in the league with 829 passing yards and eight touchdown passes, numbers that put him firmly in the conversation as one of the conference’s top quarterbacks. Saturday, he’ll get the chance to prove it against a fellow former five-star prospect.
For fans, this matchup with Michigan has been circled for months as the first true measuring stick of the 2025 Huskers. On Tuesday, Raiola met with the media to set the stage, break down the challenge ahead, and share why he believes his team is ready for its biggest test yet. Here’s everything he had to say.
While not much seems to faze one of college football’s most recognizable young players, Dylan Raiola isn’t shying away from the pressure on his shoulders; he’s welcoming it. Asked about the opportunity to face a ranked opponent inside Memorial Stadium, Raiola described it as “everything and more” that he came to Nebraska for.
A year and a half after arriving in Lincoln, Raiola will finally have the stage to show the country what he’s about. He acknowledged the gravity of the moment but also reminded the media that this is nothing new for Nebraska. “Nebraska deserves to be in these types of games,” he said, emphasizing that the team is preparing to come out victorious on Saturday.
That confidence didn’t come without respect for the opponent. When asked about Michigan, Raiola stressed consistency in preparation: “I’ve seen the same team the last three weeks that I’ve seen this week… it doesn’t change with who we play.” His comments highlight the steady focus of this 2025 squad, something Nebraska teams in recent years have often lacked.
If Nebraska’s offense wants to make a statement this weekend, it will have to do so against one of the most aggressive defenses in the country. Through three weeks, Michigan has already forced seven turnovers, five of them interceptions, while building a reputation for disguising coverages and winning at the line of scrimmage.
Raiola didn’t mince words when asked about the challenge. “They’re athletes, it’s a well put together defense that’s coached by an NFL coordinator,” he said. He also acknowledged the unpredictability they’ll face, noting, “They’re gonna have looks that we haven’t seen. So, we’ll be ready for that.”
Despite the daunting task ahead, Raiola’s confidence in Nebraska’s preparation never wavered. As he and his coaches continue to game-plan for Sept. 20, he made it clear that the Huskers expect to find ways to move the ball and give themselves a shot to win the game in the fourth quarter.
As practice ramps up and Memorial Stadium readies for its biggest stage of the season, Raiola made it clear the preparation is all-encompassing. He said his coaching staff is “leaving no stone unturned” in getting Nebraska ready for Saturday.
That attention to detail has only strengthened Raiola’s belief in his teammates. Now in his second season of Big Ten play, he emphasized that his confidence stems more from the unit around him than his own play. “We believe we can go get it done any given Saturday,” Raiola said.
Of course, belief alone won’t win a game of this magnitude, but it’s a kind of steady conviction that Nebraska teams of the past haven’t always carried. With yet another top-25 opponent looming, Saturday feels like more than just another test. It has the potential to be a turning point for both Raiola’s career and the program’s trajectory in year three under Matt Rhule.
From Raiola’s comments, it’s clear he and his team are ready for the moment that awaits them on Saturday afternoon. He spoke about choosing Nebraska for games like this, acknowledged the challenge Michigan presents, and gave reasons for confidence in his team’s ability to meet it. But before leaving the podium, he turned his message outward, challenging Husker fans to help push them over the top in this clash of two historic programs.
On the environment he hopes to see, Raiola reminded fans of a matchup they helped impact last fall. “[The fans] set a pretty high bar for the Colorado game, so I want to see if we can one-up that", he said. As he prepares to win on the field, he asked Husker Nation to win from the stands, believing that combination could be the difference that gets his team over the edge.
The outcome will be decided soon enough, but as Wednesday quickly turns to Saturday, Nebraska’s quarterback is asking the fan base to meet the moment alongside him. For Raiola, this game is “everything and more” he envisioned when committing to Nebraska, and now, it’s on the fans to make the atmosphere match.
