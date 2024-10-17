Emmett Johnson on Nebraska Football's RB Room Plus Drew Brown on the Huskers' Kicking
For the first time ever, Adam Carriker has a current Husker (running back Emmett Johnson) and a Husker great (Drew Brown, second-most field goals made in Nebraska football history) on the show for a double interview. Emmett talks about the competition in Nebraska's RB room, the starting RB job and how to improve the Huskers' run game. Also, what he's seen from Indiana's defense so far. Drew Brown knows current Husker kicker Tristan Alvano and former Husker Brett Maher, who's helping to coach Nebraska's kickers this season. Drew discusses what's going wrong so far with the Huskers' placekicking, the technical/mental part of the game and what might happen going forward.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
