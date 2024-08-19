Former Nebraska Quarterbacks Falter for Starting Spots With New Teams
Two starting quarterbacks from Nebraska's 2023 season will serve as backups to begin the year at their new teams, according to multiple reports Monday.
Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy, both quarterbacks who started at least two games for the Big Red last season, were reported to have lost their starting signal-caller spots at their respective teams.
Sims, a former Georgia Tech transfer, arrived at Arizona State after entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of Matt Rhule's first season in Lincoln. The former Husker started the first two games of the season at Minnesota and Colorado before an injury allowed Heinrich Haarberg to take over the starting role. The Sun Devils named Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt their starting quarterback Monday.
Purdy, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Brock, originally transferred to San Jose State before flipping his choice to Nevada after a coaching change. Chubba had dealt with shoulder soreness in the spring and was limited into fall camp. The Wolfpack elected to instead hand the reins to Brendon Lewis, last year's starter for 10 of Nevada's 12 games.
Purdy started the final two games of the season for Nebraska in 2023, replacing Haarberg when the Kearney native went down with a season-ending injury during the Maryland contest. The former Florida State transfer has been unable to participate in practices since the second week of the fall preseason.
Arizona State begins its season Aug. 31, welcoming Wyoming for a night contest in Tempe, while Nevada opens play this week, hosting SMU on Saturday..
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball No. 2 in Preseason AVCA Poll; Set to Face Ten Top 25 Opponents
MORE: Former Texas QB to Debut With NBC for Nebraska-Colorado
MORE: Adam Carriker Talks Blackshirts, Big Red Expectations, and Husker Memories with The Common Fans
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.