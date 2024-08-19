All Huskers

Former Nebraska Quarterbacks Falter for Starting Spots With New Teams

Two former Husker signal callers were reported to have lost the starting spot for their new teams after transferring from Lincoln after last season. Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy will start down the depth chart at their new homes.

Austin Jacobsen

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) runs against Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Donnell Brown (19) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) runs against Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Donnell Brown (19) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Two starting quarterbacks from Nebraska's 2023 season will serve as backups to begin the year at their new teams, according to multiple reports Monday.

Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy, both quarterbacks who started at least two games for the Big Red last season, were reported to have lost their starting signal-caller spots at their respective teams.

Sims, a former Georgia Tech transfer, arrived at Arizona State after entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of Matt Rhule's first season in Lincoln. The former Husker started the first two games of the season at Minnesota and Colorado before an injury allowed Heinrich Haarberg to take over the starting role. The Sun Devils named Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt their starting quarterback Monday.

Purdy, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Brock, originally transferred to San Jose State before flipping his choice to Nevada after a coaching change. Chubba had dealt with shoulder soreness in the spring and was limited into fall camp. The Wolfpack elected to instead hand the reins to Brendon Lewis, last year's starter for 10 of Nevada's 12 games.

Purdy started the final two games of the season for Nebraska in 2023, replacing Haarberg when the Kearney native went down with a season-ending injury during the Maryland contest. The former Florida State transfer has been unable to participate in practices since the second week of the fall preseason.

Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy passes the ball during the Nevada Silver and Blue Spring Game at Mackay Stadium on Saturday A
Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy passes the ball during the Nevada Silver and Blue Spring Game at Mackay Stadium on Saturday April 13, 2024. / Provided to the RGJ/Andy Barron / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State begins its season Aug. 31, welcoming Wyoming for a night contest in Tempe, while Nevada opens play this week, hosting SMU on Saturday..

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball No. 2 in Preseason AVCA Poll; Set to Face Ten Top 25 Opponents

MORE: Former Texas QB to Debut With NBC for Nebraska-Colorado

MORE: Adam Carriker Talks Blackshirts, Big Red Expectations, and Husker Memories with The Common Fans

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football