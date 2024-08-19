Former Texas QB to Debut With NBC for Nebraska-Colorado
Which former Big 12 foe do Nebraska fans despise more, Colorado or Texas? On Sep. 7, the Huskers will get a bit of both.
NBC Sports announced Monday that former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy will join the network as an analyst for Big Ten Football coverage. McCoy's debut will be the Nebraska-Colorado game in Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CDT.
“In a standout career at Texas, Colt McCoy starred in many of college football’s biggest games and fiercest rivalries,” Sam Flood, executive producer and president, NBC Sports Production, said in a release. “What a way to kick it off with Colorado-Nebraska!”
McCoy was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist for the Longhorns before a 14-year NFL career. He will also appear on the Big Ten College Countdown studio show.
“College Football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of College Football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports,” McCoy said. “I can’t wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week.”
Although it ended in a loss and the infamous addition of one second to the game clock, the lasting image of McCoy for Husker fans is the 2009 Big 12 Championship game, where Ndamukong Suh put on a clinic: seven tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks, and a game high 12 total tackles.
