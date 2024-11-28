Keys to Victory: Nebraska at Iowa
Nebraska heads to Iowa City on Friday for the annual Black Friday matchup against the Hawkeyes. At 6-5, the Huskers are bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. Iowa comes into the game at 7-4, having won three out of their last four. Of the two teams’ mutual opponents, Iowa lost to Ohio State 35-7, beat Wisconsin 42-10, and lost to UCLA 20-17.
On behalf of the Common Fan podcast, here are three keys to victory for the Huskers, and two keys to victory for all the fellow Common Fans.
NEBRASKA’S KEYS TO VICTORY
Stop (or Slow Down) Kaleb Johnson. After having an atrocious offense last season, Iowa is back to being respectable on the offensive side of the ball, especially when it comes to the run game. The Hawkeyes boast the #13 rushing offense in the nation. Starter Kaleb Johnson has rushed for 1,492 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He is legitimately one of the best backs in the country. What’s more, Iowa is on their fourth starting quarterback of the season. While there have been some rumblings this week that Cade McNamara and/or Brendan Sullivan–both of whom have started games under center this year–would play on Friday, it sounds like Jackson Stratton will be the guy. Stratton attempted a total of 14 passes last weekend against Maryland, completing 10 for 76 yards. Considering the strength of Nebraska’s defense has been stopping the run all season long, this matchup should favor the Huskers. But it’s Iowa, so who knows. If the Big Red can contain Iowa’s run game, I like their chances to win the game.
More of That Offense, Please. Iowa teams of recent years have been known for great defense. Not just great defense - they have had some elite defensive units. This year’s Hawkeye defense is perhaps not quite as dominant as what we’ve seen in recent years, but they’re still very good. They come into the game ranked #17 nationally in total defense, #12 in scoring defense, and #26 in rushing defense. They have been susceptible to giving up the big play, and currently rank #41 in opponent yards per play, after finishing the 2023 season at #1 in that category.
What will we see out of Nebraska’s offensive unit this week? Are we going to see the squad that had its way with Wisconsin? Or will we see the unit that struggled to move the ball for most of the year? If new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen can sprinkle a little more magic on the Nebraska offense, perhaps they can get out to a lead and take Iowa out of their comfort zone.
Make Special Teams Special. Another defining characteristic of Iowa teams in recent years has been outstanding special teams play. On the other side of the equation, all Common Fans know that Nebraska’s special teams play has struggled for most of this season. That said, against Wisconsin, Jacorey Barney had a 45 yard kickoff return to set up Nebraska’s first scoring drive, and place kicker John Hohl was 3-for-3 on field goals. Progress.
Can someone make a game changing play against the Hawkeyes? Can the Huskers at least make sure special teams doesn’t hurt them on Friday?
COMMON FAN KEYS
Soak It In. This is painful to say, but it’s the first time in eight years that Nebraska will be playing Iowa with bowl eligibility already secured. Husker fans don’t have to hold our breath, stressing that the team’s postseason fate rides on this game. I’d love nothing more than to see the Big Red pick up where they left off against Wisconsin, come out and pummel the Hawkeyes. But whatever happens, this isn’t the end of the road for the Huskers.
At least for me, the Iowa game has emerged as a great Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Iowa is the closest thing we have to a rival since joining the Big Ten. Embrace it. Enjoy it. We’re going bowling this year, no matter what happens against Iowa. So load up with some leftover turkey and mashed potatoes, maybe an extra piece of pie, and enjoy the ride, Husker fans.
Going to Kinnick? Common Fan Podcast co-host Matty O was in the house for the Wisconsin game, and after the win, pulled the trigger on tickets for the Black Friday battle against Iowa. He and his son will be making the trek to Iowa City on Friday. That’s the impact of beating the Badgers, getting to bowl eligibility, and starting to believe in this program again.
Are any other Common Fans out there going to be in the house? Hats off to anyone representing the Big Red in enemy territory. And, if you are going to be there on Friday, we'd love to hear from you. Send us an email to commonfangbr@gmail.com or hit us up on social media (@commonfangbr on X) to share your experience. Send pictures, stories, smart remarks…whatever you’ve got! Let’s go 1-0 this week and beat those Hawkeyes!
As always, GBR for LIFE.
