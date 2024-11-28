Nebraska Football Commit Christian Jones Makes Final Visit Before Signing
Nebraska LB commit Christian Jones details his final visit ahead of early signing day in December.
Nebraska had many talented recruits on campus this past weekend, including some that are already committed to the Huskers. One of the commits to make it to campus to watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers clinch a bowl game was Christian Jones.
Jones is a 2025 linebacker commit for the Huskers who plays at Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He is rated as a four-star and is one of the highest-rated commits in this class for the Cornhuskers.
Jones caught up with HuskerMax following his visit.
“It was a great visit, especially with the win of being bowl eligible it was a great atmosphere to be in and I’m very happy for the players and coaches,” Jones said. “I talked to Coach Rob (Dvoracek) and (Defensive Coordinator Tony) White and just talked about the game and they are fired up and ready to go.”
Jones was able to catch up with another commit as well as a top target for Nebraska.
“I talked to Dawson Merritt and Breck Kolojay and we were just chatting it up,” Jones said. ”Me and Dawson recreated the Remember the Titans meme we both saw on Twitter.”
Jones committed to NU back in September and has felt the same attention from the staff as before his commitment.
“It’s been great, nothing has changed from when I wasn’t committed and I really appreciate that about Nebraska recruiting staff and coaching staff,” Jones said.
Jones played in the Nebraska Class A state championship earlier this week at Memorial Stadium. He had five tackles and an interception in the loss to Millard South.
