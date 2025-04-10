All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Softball Nabs Midweek Win Over Creighton

Huskers get 8-2 win over their in-state foe.

The Huskers struck early and never looked back in their win over Creighton. Home runs from Samantha Bland, and back-to-back home runs by Ava Bredwell and Ava Kuszak powered Nebraska past the Bluejays on Wednesday night at Bowlin Stadium. Jordy Bahl earned the win with a strong six-inning performance, improving her record to 16-4 on the season.

Jordy Bahl sends a pitch to home plate during her first inning of work against Creighton. / Amarillo Mullen
Jordy Bahl sends a pitch to home plate during her first inning of work against Creighton. / Amarillo Mullen
Hannah Camenzind (left) celebrates after scoring the Huskers' first run of the game. / Amarillo Mullen
Hannah Camenzind (left) celebrates after scoring the Huskers' first run of the game. / Amarillo Mullen
Samantha Bland makes a throw from across the diamond at third base for an out. / Amarillo Mullen
Samantha Bland makes a throw from across the diamond at third base for an out. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Kuszak makes contact on a pitch for a double. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Kuszak makes contact on a pitch for a double. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Kuszak celebrates her double.
Ava Kuszak celebrates her double. / Amarillo Mullen
Samantha Bland celebrates her three-run homer in the second inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Samantha Bland celebrates her three-run homer in the second inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Bland's home run was the Huskers' 77th of the season, the most in a single season in program history. / Amarillo Mullen
Bland's home run was the Huskers' 77th of the season, the most in a single season in program history. / Amarillo Mullen
Jordy Bahl smiles after a strikeout to leave the bases loaded for Creighton. / Amarillo Mullen
Jordy Bahl smiles after a strikeout to leave the bases loaded for Creighton. / Amarillo Mullen
Jordy Bahl struck out eight in six innings. / Amarillo Mullen
Jordy Bahl struck out eight in six innings. / Amarillo Mullen
Samantha Bland (left), Jordy Bahl (middle) and Ava Bredwell (24) celebrate Bredwell's diving catch in the infield. / Amarillo Mullen
Samantha Bland (left), Jordy Bahl (middle) and Ava Bredwell (24) celebrate Bredwell's diving catch in the infield. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Bredwell (24) celebrates as she comes to home plate after her solo home run. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Bredwell (24) celebrates as she comes to home plate after her solo home run. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Kuszak smiles as she rounds third base after her solo homer. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Kuszak smiles as she rounds third base after her solo homer. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Kuszak celebrates her home run with teammates at home plate. / Amarillo Mullen
Ava Kuszak celebrates her home run with teammates at home plate. / Amarillo Mullen
Hannah Camenzind finished the game in the circle for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
Hannah Camenzind finished the game in the circle for the Huskers. / Amarillo Mullen
Bella Bacon smiles after Nebraska's 8-2 win over Creighton.
Bella Bacon (3) smiles after Nebraska's 8-2 win over Creighton. / Amarillo Mullen

AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

