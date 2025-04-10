Gallery: Husker Softball Nabs Midweek Win Over Creighton
Huskers get 8-2 win over their in-state foe.
The Huskers struck early and never looked back in their win over Creighton. Home runs from Samantha Bland, and back-to-back home runs by Ava Bredwell and Ava Kuszak powered Nebraska past the Bluejays on Wednesday night at Bowlin Stadium. Jordy Bahl earned the win with a strong six-inning performance, improving her record to 16-4 on the season.
