Air Force Transfer, Millard South Grad Will Cooper Commits to Nebraska
A native Nebraskan is coming home.
Will Cooper will transfer from Air Force to Nebraska. The 6-6 freshman made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.
Cooper played just one season for the Falcons, averaging 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 17.1 minutes a game. He shot 46.6% from the floor and 39.7% from 3.
His best game of the year came in February against Fresno State. In 31 minutes of action, Cooper made six three-pointers as part of a 22-point night.
Out of Millard South High School near Omaha, Cooper averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds as a senior.
Cooper joins other incoming transfers in Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island. The Big Red have also lost Nick Janowski and Gavin Griffiths to the transfer portal.
