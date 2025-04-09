All Huskers

Air Force Transfer, Millard South Grad Will Cooper Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers pick up a Nebraska native out of the transfer portal.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 11, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons forward Will Cooper (6) controls the ball as San Jose State Spartans guard Donavan Yap Jr. (0) guards in the second half at Clune Arena.
Jan 11, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons forward Will Cooper (6) controls the ball as San Jose State Spartans guard Donavan Yap Jr. (0) guards in the second half at Clune Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

A native Nebraskan is coming home.

Will Cooper will transfer from Air Force to Nebraska. The 6-6 freshman made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.

Cooper played just one season for the Falcons, averaging 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 17.1 minutes a game. He shot 46.6% from the floor and 39.7% from 3.

His best game of the year came in February against Fresno State. In 31 minutes of action, Cooper made six three-pointers as part of a 22-point night.

Out of Millard South High School near Omaha, Cooper averaged 16.2 points and 7.2 rebounds as a senior.

Cooper joins other incoming transfers in Pryce Sandfort from Iowa, Ugnius Jarusevicius from Central Michigan, and former Husker Jamarcus Lawrence back from Rhode Island. The Big Red have also lost Nick Janowski and Gavin Griffiths to the transfer portal.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball