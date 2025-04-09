All Huskers

Nebraska Football Target Trae Taylor Moves Commitment Date Up

The Nebraska Cornhuskers primary 2027 QB target moves his commitment date up.

Caleb Sisk

2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor (right) with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) after the Rutgers game.
2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor (right) with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (left) after the Rutgers game.
Nebraska football's next quarterback commitment may be just a few weeks away.

The top option for the Cornhuskers QB in the 2027 recruiting class is Trae Taylor. Taylor is a QB prospect from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois. Taylor recently visited the Huskers again in the Spring, and since then has moved up his commitment date.

Taylor is now set to commit to a school on May 1, with finalists Nebraska, Illinois, LSU, and Texas A&M. He was originally supposed to commit on June 6, but had a change of heart.

Nebraska has run the race very well, but have they done enough up to this point? In a recent interview with HuskerMax he confirmed that he was ready to commit to another school, but Nebraska's visit made him reconsider and revisit some things.

"I’ll put it to you this way: I thought I was ready to commit to a school, going into this," Taylor said. "After this trip, it made me revisit a few things. This trip really, really helped Nebraska."

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will fight until the end as they look to land the future four-star QB from Illinois.

NU has been on a roll recently with recruiting QBs. In the 2024 recruiting class, the Cornhuskers landed Dylan Raiola, who finished as the No. 1 QB in the class and was one of the biggest commits to ever pick the Nebraska Cornhuskers. In the 2025 class, the Huskers turned to TJ Lateef, who was one of the most prized players in the state of California. His commitment showed that the Huskers can go out and recruit from any state.

In the 2026 class, Nebraska football went out and got their QB early on as they landed Dayton Raiola, who is the lefty and younger brother of Dylan. With so much success as of late, fans can't help but be excited for another class being locked up.

