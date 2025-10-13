Husker Doc Talk: A Comeback Win at Maryland and Rhule-to-PSU Chatter
Despite Dylan Raiola throwing three interceptions and the Huskers trailing Maryland by seven points in the fourth quarter after giving up 17 points on turnovers, Nebraska rallied for a 34–31 victory Saturday over the Terrapins in College Park. In this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka break down how the Huskers found a way to win and what this comeback means for the rest of the season.
But the biggest storyline emerging this week isn’t just Nebraska’s resiliency — it’s the future of head coach Matt Rhule. With Penn State firing James Franklin after a stunning home loss to Northwestern, Rhule’s name has quickly surfaced as a top candidate. A Penn State alum and former player, he’s already being mentioned across national media outlets.
Is the Penn State job truly better than Nebraska? Dr. Rob weighs in with his thoughts — and what it could mean for the Huskers moving forward.
Hit the play button below to listen. YouTube version should be available soon.
