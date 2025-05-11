All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Takes 100-Meter Gold at Florida Track & Field Championships

The Huskers still must fend off a host of other suitors for 2026 cornerback CJ Bronaugh.

Joe Hudson

CJ Bronaugh during a recent in-home visit by Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, left, and defensive backs coach Addison Williams.
CJ Bronaugh during a recent in-home visit by Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, left, and defensive backs coach Addison Williams. / @BronaughCj on X
In this story:

Nebraska cornerback commit CJ Bronaugh is the king of the 100 meters in Florida.

Bronaugh won the state Class 4A championship with a 10.34-second time Saturday in the 100-meter dash, capping an undefeated season for him in the event. 4A is Florida's top classification in track and field, and his wind-legal time easily bested those of the winners in classes 3A, 2A and 1A.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete at Windermere High School near Orlando committed to Nebraska football's recruiting class of 2026 in late November. The Huskers have work to do in making that pledge stick, though, as Bronaugh plans to visit several other schools in the coming weeks: Florida on May 30, Florida State on June 13 and Penn State on June 20. He made an unofficial visit to Lincoln last fall and has his official visit to Nebraska set for June 6.

Bronuagh is the nation's No. 72 overall recruit in the class of 2026, per 247Sports, and is the No. 7 cornerback. He intercepted six passes last fall despite missing the first part of the season while recovering from a torn quad.

Besides Bronaugh, the Huskers' class currently has just three other known commits: quarterback Dayton Raiola, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and linebacker Jase Reynolds.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Joe Hudson
JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.

Home/Football