Nebraska Football Commit Takes 100-Meter Gold at Florida Track & Field Championships
Nebraska cornerback commit CJ Bronaugh is the king of the 100 meters in Florida.
Bronaugh won the state Class 4A championship with a 10.34-second time Saturday in the 100-meter dash, capping an undefeated season for him in the event. 4A is Florida's top classification in track and field, and his wind-legal time easily bested those of the winners in classes 3A, 2A and 1A.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete at Windermere High School near Orlando committed to Nebraska football's recruiting class of 2026 in late November. The Huskers have work to do in making that pledge stick, though, as Bronaugh plans to visit several other schools in the coming weeks: Florida on May 30, Florida State on June 13 and Penn State on June 20. He made an unofficial visit to Lincoln last fall and has his official visit to Nebraska set for June 6.
Bronuagh is the nation's No. 72 overall recruit in the class of 2026, per 247Sports, and is the No. 7 cornerback. He intercepted six passes last fall despite missing the first part of the season while recovering from a torn quad.
Besides Bronaugh, the Huskers' class currently has just three other known commits: quarterback Dayton Raiola, wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and linebacker Jase Reynolds.
