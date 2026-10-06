'I'm Not Saying Kwazi's Jeremiah Smith, But He's Pretty Damn Good': Dana Holgorsen Gets Set for Indiana

Nebraska will need to play its best game of 2026 to remain unscathed in the win-loss column for a sixth straight week.

According to Dana Holgorsen, the Huskers' offensive play caller, that starts and ends with UCLA transfer wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who's coming off a game in which "he should’ve had 250 yards and about four touchdowns,”.

Against the Terrapins last week, Gilmer didn't quite reach that mark. But he did become the first Nebraska wide receiver since Samori Toure in 2021 with back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances.

Kwazi Gilmer runs after a catch for a touchdown against Maryland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m not saying Kwazi’s Jeremiah Smith, but he’s pretty damn good,” Holgorsen said.

Through five games, Gilmer has 387 yards and six touchdowns on 29 receptions, 11 of which came in NU's 25-point win over Maryland. Holgorsen would like to see other pass-catchers get more involved, but but until the defense takes it away, Holgorsen is more than happy to quarterback Anthony Colandrea throw the ball Gilmer's way.

“Those two have a special relationship,” Holgorsen said. “That’s just natural. To Kwazi’s credit, the kid has been practicing at an all-time high. So, you see it in practice. So, the comfort level of him (Colandrea) going there (to Gilmer) is going to exist.”

“He (Colandrea) is making a concerted effort with Luke (Lindenmeyer)... Jacory (Barney) was just a little off. He didn’t practice all week; it’s not his fault. He’s going to get back to being Jacory… That’s just going to naturally happen until something schematically says you can’t do that.”

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranked fourth nationally in fewest yards allowed, Indiana will be the most formidable defensive unit the 2026 Huskers have faced. Holgorsen is getting his offense ready to step up to the plate.

“Their defense has as much respect as their offense does,” Holgorsen said. “You don’t win 21 games in a row if you don’t. They pose a lot of problems. Everything starts up front with them. They’re big, experienced, thick, active, deep… It’s going to be challenging to scheme them up and run the ball.”

“There are no weaknesses,” he continued. “My job is to try to find some, but I haven’t found any yet… I do know this, though: Man, the opportunity is there. We’re excited about what the opportunity is. It’s a big-time game, which is why everybody's here… Excited about the opportunity, excited about the challenge.”

Anthony Colandrea | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holgorsen also discussed the play of Colandrea. Through five weeks, the fourth-year quarterback has totaled 1,391 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.

“Kid is playing well,” Holgorsen said. “He’s just got to calm down. There are just some times in the game where he’s so active with everything that he does, and it’s my job to try and control that… I was pretty frustrated there in the third quarter (against Maryland). Things were wide open; he was just so caught up in the moment and making plays, which is awesome; we love that. Calm down, take a big breath, get in the huddle, get the play, and then execute that play. That’s my only concern.”

“Don’t get caught up in the moment,” he continued. “This will be a big moment, obviously. But that’s why he’s here. He came here to play in the best conference in college football and play the best team in college football… He’s looking forward to the game.”

Jamal Rule will return to action Saturday against Indiana. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman running back Jamal Rule, who did not play against Maryland in Week 5, is likely looking forward to the game as well. Husker Nation got good news Tuesday regarding the North Carolina native and didn't have to wait until Wednesday's availability report to hear it.

“Jamal’s back,” Holgorsen said. “Jamal could’ve played last week… He didn’t practice either. Mekhi (Nelson) at least practiced on Monday and Tuesday and then went down on Wednesday, so he got the practice reps. They both felt fine… We just really, really, really believe in the importance of practice. So, for him not to have practiced last week, it just didn’t feel comfortable, and we didn’t have to do it.”

Holgorsen's right; they didn't. Nelson, Isaiah Mozee, and Colandrea helped chip in on the ground as Nebraska cruised to a convincing conference win. Saturday doesn't appear to be anything similar, though. The Huskers will need every tool at their disposal to take down the Hoosiers.

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