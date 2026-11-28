

Nebraska's offensive momentum did not carry over from the previous week.



Six days after the Huskers accounted for 376 yards of total offense and 31 points against Ohio State, NU managed just 260 yards and seven points Friday against Iowa.



In total, 20 players saw offensive action in the Big Red's 24-point loss to close the regular season. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Defensive grades can be found here.)

PFF Grading Scale

Elite : 90-100

: 90-100 Good: 80-89

80-89 Above Average: 70-79

70-79 Average: 60-69

60-69 Below Average: 50-59

50-59 Poor: 40-49

40-49 Very Poor: Below 40

Player Class Snaps Pass Plays Run Plays Overall Colandrea 4th 62 32 5 51.6

Quarterback

Senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea played his worst game in the Scarlet and Cream, accounting for just 141 yards of total offense, no touchdowns, and two turnovers on 62 offensive snaps.

The mobile gunslinger entered the matchup having run the ball 104 times for 510 yards and six scores, but his rushing production dipped into negative territory for the first time this fall against the Hawkeyes. Through the air, it wasn't much better, as Colandrea's 153 passing yards were the fewest he's recorded in a single game in 2026.

Iowa blitzed Colandrea just three times Friday, yet the senior quarterback was pressured on 10 of his 31 dropbacks. Colandrea also went 0-for-3 on throws of 20 or more yards downfield.

Player Class Snaps Run Plays Pass Plays Overall Rule 1st 36 18 9 80.4 Mozee 2nd 24 4 18 58.5 Nelson 3rd 3 1 1 54.4

Running Backs

Jamal Rule once again carried the bulk of the workload for Nebraska's running backs, finishing with 106 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. He ended the regular season with 811 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground while adding 130 yards and one score on 12 receptions.

Truthfully, Rule was the only player who seemed capable of picking up yards on the ground against Iowa. Not only did he surpass the 100-yard mark for the fourth time in 2026, but he was also the only Husker ball carrier to account for more than 10 rushing yards in Friday's game.

His 80.4 overall grade against the Hawkeyes led the team. Presumably, Rule will be one of NU's highest-priority offensive players to retain for 2027 and beyond.

Player Class Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall Barney 3rd 59 4 2 - 58.6 58.2 Gilmer 3rd 55 4 1 - 61.2 52.2 Hunter 4th 43 3 2 - 61.8 53.8 Clark 3rd 16 2 2 - 54.3 63.6 Mangini 4th 1 - - - 60.0 60.0

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Wide Receivers

Again, Nebraska's wide receiver room underperformed, as the Huskers' big three of Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer, and Nyziah Hunter combined for just 30 receiving yards on five receptions.

Junior pass-catcher Quinn Clark arguably had the best performance of the group, catching two passes for 18 yards and earning a 64.6 overall grade. That mark led the wide receiver room in Friday's loss.

You'll see plenty of strong opinions on social media about whether Nebraska should want to retain the players currently in its receiver room. Regardless, it appears the Huskers will be looking for a new position coach to lead the group in 2027, at the very least.

Player Class Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall Lindenmeyer 5th 50 7 6 - 61.7 77.0 Nelson 3rd 13 2 2 - 59.9 75.6 Bonner 5th 7 - - - 59.8 59.9 Hammerbeck 2nd 3 - - - 55.5 57.0

Tight End/Fullback

Interim offensive play-caller Glenn Thomas continued to use fifth-year tight end Luke Lindenmeyer as much as possible. The Nebraska native caught six passes for 63 yards, bringing his season totals to 449 yards and three touchdowns on 46 receptions.

Junior tight end Carter Nelson continued to get involved as well, catching two passes for 27 yards. That included a 22-yard reception that was NU's longest play from scrimmage in Friday's game. With Lindenmeyer moving on from the program after the bowl game, I'd expect Nelson to become the focal point of Nebraska's tight end room next fall. Of course, that assumes the Big Red will be able to retain him.

Player Class Snaps Pressures Penalties Run Block Pass Block Overall Evans 5th 62 1 Sack

2 Hurries - 71.1 24.6 64.3 Babalade 4th 62 1 QB Hit - 58.5 65.5 61.6 Pritchett 5th 62 - 2 56.6 88.0 57.0 Black 4th 57 3 Hurries - 51.5 24.4 48.7 Gottula 4th 54 2 Hurries - 56.7 73.0 60.2 Mubenga 4th 8 1 QB Hit - 37.9 16.1 34.9 Pyle 2nd 5 - - 64.2 73.9 65.3

Offensive Line

It was a day to forget for Nebraska's offensive line, according to PFF. Though Iowa blitzed Colandrea just three times, the Hawkeyes generated pressure on 10 of his 31 true dropbacks.

Fifth-year center Justin Evans entered the game regarded as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, but the the Hawkeyes gave him all he could handle and then some.

Elijah Pritchett continued to grade out exceptionally well in pass-blocking situations, though he was charged with two penalties. Overall, the Huskers' protection unit has improved from last year, but Iowa proved there's still a noticeable gap to close.

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