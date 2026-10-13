'An Opportunity Missed': Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Rob Aurich Recaps Indiana Loss, Previews Oregon



Nebraska had Indiana bottled up until they didn't.



College football games last 60 minutes for a reason, and the Cornhuskers ultimately couldn't hold on to a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter.

As Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich prepares his unit for a road matchup against a capable Oregon offense Saturday night, he met with the media Tuesday to recap the Blackshirts' performance against the Hoosiers and preview the challenge ahead against the nation's 25th-ranked offense.

Aurich knows his defense played well for much of Saturday's game. Even so, he sees an opportunity for the Blackshirts to learn from what went wrong.

“An opportunity missed,” he said. “Haunting a little bit, but don’t let the game beat you twice. You take what you can; you learn from it. First year with these guys. I think it’s an excellent opportunity for us to understand what winning time is and how we perform in those moments.”

As the Huskers prepare for Oregon, they'll need to make plays in critical moments to have a chance to pull off the upset.

Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. is tackled by Nebraska defensive lineman Anthony Jones Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the loss, there was plenty that went right for the Big Red. Perhaps the most impressive takeaway was Nebraska's ability to shut down Indiana's running game.

“I think we’ve taken steps,” he said. “Fundamentally, you’re seeing us play different coverages at a higher level and have a bunch of answers for some teams with a pretty hefty run game.”

“Gonna be another great test this week,” he continued. “I think Oregon has a lot of great tools in the run game that we’re going to have to match up with well. I’m pleased where we are, but I don’t think we’re anywhere near where I think we can be still.”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola carries the ball against UCLA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's running back duo of Jordan Davison and Dierre Hill won't be the only matchup for Husker Nation to watch. The two backs have combined for 529 yards and nine rushing touchdowns through five games, but the Ducks also have several quarterback options who could see the field.

Still, Aurich knows Oregon will maintain its offensive identity regardless of which quarterback earns the start.

“At the core of who they are, they’re going to be who they are,” said Aurich. “They’re going to be 11 and 12 (personnel); they’re going to have play actions off of that. They’re going to have a little bit of RPO free access. They want to get their playmakers involved.”

“As we navigate each quarterback, I don’t know if it’s necessarily adding this plan to here, but we pull the best matchups from what we plan against all their core stuff,” he continued. “It’s much more of a where on the call sheet are we pulling from rather than a separate plan (for each quarterback).”

Ohio wide receiver Eian Pugh is tackled by Nebraska's Jamir Conn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Ducks, Nebraska is dealing with injuries as it enters the back half of its 2026 schedule.

Most notably, starting safety Jamir Conn's availability remains a question. On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule called Conn the "lifeblood" of Nebraska's defense. If Conn can't play, Aurich said the solution won't necessarily be as simple as plugging in his backup. In fact, the Big Red may even dabble in different defensive packages.

“As we kind of iron out what Jamir’s availability is going to be, if he’s not available, it’s going to be a great test for everybody else in that room,” said Aurich. “Who steps up and how we find the best combination of the best 11 players on the field.”

“Let’s say, for whatever reason, someone wasn’t available; it’s not always that we have to replace them with a safety or a corner,” he continued. “What’s the best 11?”

Defensive lineman Owen Stoudmire | Nebraska Athletics

Given how well Nebraska's defensive line played against Indiana, the Huskers could look to add another player at the line of scrimmage Saturday night. Aurich didn't say that directly, but he praised several defensive linemen for their performances.

“He’s the man,” Aurich said of Boston College transfer Owen Stoudmire. “He’s like a centering force of that defensive line. There are a lot of personalities on the defensive line, in a great way, but Owen is just steady, man. He’s steady and doesn’t get moved.”

Aurich also praised freshman defensive tackle Dylan Berymon for making an impact in a high-stakes game.



“I’m jacked up that he came and impacted us, not in garbage time, in a Big Ten game,” he said. “Really, really pleased with him. I think you’re going to see his role continue to expand.”

Football out west.



🗓️ 10.17.26

⏰ 10:00 PM CT

🏟️ Autzen Stadium vs Oregon

📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/Cy6UNrS913 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) October 12, 2026

Whether Nebraska opts for a different defensive scheme or adjusts its personnel in the secondary, the Huskers will face one of the nation's most explosive offenses this week. The Blackshirts will need another strong performance to pull off an upset on the road.



Kickoff at Autzen Stadium is set for 10 p.m. CDT, with FOX providing the TV coverage.

Kickoff at Autzen Stadium is set for 10 p.m. CDT Saturday, with FOX providing the TV coverage.

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