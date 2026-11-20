The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 3-4 B1G) are back at Memorial Stadium one last time in 2026, with a chance to pull off an upset against the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 B1G).

The Huskers were able to finally earn that elusive sixth win, with a 31-point shutout on the road against Rutgers. That could give Nebraska the momentum it needs going into a major clash with the Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes to close out the season.

Here are three storylines for you to watch for on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Senior Day in Memorial 🏈



🗓️ 11.21.26

⏰ 11:00 AM CT

🏟️ Memorial Stadium vs Ohio State

📺 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/sVxXP1U92C — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) November 16, 2026

Nebraska's Defense Will Have to Come to Play

The Blackshirts showed up and showed out last weekend, holding the Rutgers offense to 143 yards and forcing two turnovers. Granted, the Scarlet Knights were without their best player, wide receiver KJ Duff. However, it's still a good feat for defensive coordinator Rob Aurich after a rough performance against Illinois.

This week, the Nebraska defense is preparing to face a substantially better offense, led by top NFL prospect Jeremiah Smith. Aurich said the Blackshirts will need to find a way to contain the Buckeyes' star wide receiver.

"He's the most gifted kid on the planet right now," Aurich said Tuesday. "He's the LeBron James of wide receivers. I'm sure he's going to have an opportunity to be productive. We're going to have to make sure he doesn't take over the game."

Jeremiah Smith will challenge the Huskers' defense on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aurich also said he believes his defense is up for the challenge.

"We're in power of the roster mode right now," he said. "I really think we've spent the last 10 months training these guys to get them ready.... I have no question that the guys we're asking to step up are going to attack that challenge."

Not only has Ohio State proven it can throw the ball effectively, but it can run the ball too. Running back Bo Jackson has just under 800 yards this season and has the Huskers' attention.

"They do have a great running game," head coach Matt Rhule said Monday. "I think Bo Jackson's really proven that they can continue to run the ball in a lot of different ways. So, defensively, those guys are gonna have to step up, whoever's healthy to play, and we'll have to be ready to play."

An unfortunate development for the Huskers is that they will be without star cornerback Andrew Marshall, who is out for the remainder of the season, while linebacker Owen Chambliss and defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington were listed as out on the availability report released Wednesday.

The first availability report for Nebraska vs. Ohio State features offensive lineman Paul Mubenga as questionable. Defensive lineman Anthony Jones Jr. is doubtful. Owen Chambliss and Jahsear Whittington are among those declared out. pic.twitter.com/QjuF8a2BAi — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) November 19, 2026

Linebackers Vincent Shavers Jr. and Dexter Foster filled in nicely when Chambliss missed the Rutgers game. Aurich said he saw both linebackers embrace the increased workload and it was the best game he's seen from Shavers at Nebraska.

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It will be important that Shavers and Foster have another great week in Chambliss' absence. On the defensive line, Whittington's injury is likely to mean a heavier workload for Riley Van Poppel and others on the interior.

Offense Bounced Back at Rutgers. Can It Continue Against the Buckeyes?

Jamal Rule and the rest of the Nebraska Rushing Attack will be important against Ohio State. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Less than a week after Glenn Thomas took over as interim offensive coordinator after Dana Holgorsen was let go, the Nebraska offense ran all over the Scarlet Knights. The Huskers finished with 429 total yards, with 237 yards rushing and 192 yards passing.

"I was pleased," Thomas said Tuesday about the performance against Rutgers. "I thought the transition with the guys was very good. I thought there was great communication within the staff throughout the game as far as we were seeing defensively and we were able to adjust."

Thomas said he was impressed with true freshman running back Jamal Rule bouncing back against Rutgers, rushing for over 100 yards. It will be important for Rule and the rest of the Nebraska rushing attack to get things going against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes' defense is obviously a different beast from what Rutgers brought to the table; however, there could be ways for Nebraska to find success.

"They're going to have their ways to attack us," Thomas said. "So, we have to have a variety of that we can hopefully do on our end to take advantage of what they're doing schematically."

Ohio State's defense ranks 12th in the country in stopping the run and will present challenges for the Husker offense to get the run game going.

Senior Day for Nebraska

Saturday will be the last Nebraska home game for a number of Husker. At least 12 players will be recognized — those who will have no more eligibility after this season. The list of honorees could grow by game day.

Player Career Stats So Far Notable Accolades Tight End Janiran Bonner 16 rec, 89 yds, 1 TD Three-time Academic All-B1G Center Justin Evans 53 Total Starts on O-Line Rimington Watch List (2026), Three-time Academic All-B1G Tight End Luke Lindenmeyer 69 rec, 695 yds, 4 TDs Honorable Mention All-B1G (2025) Wide Receiver Roman Mangini Played in 20 games Three-time Academic All-B1G Defensive Lineman Dylan Parrott 38 Games Played, 7 tackles Three-time Academic All-B1G Linebacker Gage Stenger 10 games played, 4 tackles Three-time Academic All-B1G Defensive Tackle Owen Stoudmire 17 starts, 69 total tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4 sacks Offensive Guard Tyler Knaak Played in 40 games Two-time Academic All-B1G Running Back Vincent Genetone 43 games played, 3 TDs Academic All-B1G (2025) Offensive Tackle Elijah Pritchett 30 Starts on O-Line Outland Trophy Watch List (2024) Defensive End Anthony Jones Jr. 21 starts, 77 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks Safety Dwayne McDougle 29 starts, 198 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 FF, 8 INT, 2 TDs

Nebraska has an opportunity to send its seniors off with a big win over Ohio State. The game will also be the last one in Memorial Stadium's current layout, with the Big Red Rebuild project commencing as soon as the home season ends.

The Huskers and Buckeyes face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. The game will air on FOX as part of Big Noon Saturday.

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