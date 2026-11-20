Three Storylines to Watch as Nebraska Hosts No. 14 Ohio State
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The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 3-4 B1G) are back at Memorial Stadium one last time in 2026, with a chance to pull off an upset against the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 B1G).
The Huskers were able to finally earn that elusive sixth win, with a 31-point shutout on the road against Rutgers. That could give Nebraska the momentum it needs going into a major clash with the Buckeyes and Iowa Hawkeyes to close out the season.
Here are three storylines for you to watch for on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Defense Will Have to Come to Play
The Blackshirts showed up and showed out last weekend, holding the Rutgers offense to 143 yards and forcing two turnovers. Granted, the Scarlet Knights were without their best player, wide receiver KJ Duff. However, it's still a good feat for defensive coordinator Rob Aurich after a rough performance against Illinois.
This week, the Nebraska defense is preparing to face a substantially better offense, led by top NFL prospect Jeremiah Smith. Aurich said the Blackshirts will need to find a way to contain the Buckeyes' star wide receiver.
"He's the most gifted kid on the planet right now," Aurich said Tuesday. "He's the LeBron James of wide receivers. I'm sure he's going to have an opportunity to be productive. We're going to have to make sure he doesn't take over the game."
Aurich also said he believes his defense is up for the challenge.
"We're in power of the roster mode right now," he said. "I really think we've spent the last 10 months training these guys to get them ready.... I have no question that the guys we're asking to step up are going to attack that challenge."
Not only has Ohio State proven it can throw the ball effectively, but it can run the ball too. Running back Bo Jackson has just under 800 yards this season and has the Huskers' attention.
"They do have a great running game," head coach Matt Rhule said Monday. "I think Bo Jackson's really proven that they can continue to run the ball in a lot of different ways. So, defensively, those guys are gonna have to step up, whoever's healthy to play, and we'll have to be ready to play."
An unfortunate development for the Huskers is that they will be without star cornerback Andrew Marshall, who is out for the remainder of the season, while linebacker Owen Chambliss and defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington were listed as out on the availability report released Wednesday.
Linebackers Vincent Shavers Jr. and Dexter Foster filled in nicely when Chambliss missed the Rutgers game. Aurich said he saw both linebackers embrace the increased workload and it was the best game he's seen from Shavers at Nebraska.
It will be important that Shavers and Foster have another great week in Chambliss' absence. On the defensive line, Whittington's injury is likely to mean a heavier workload for Riley Van Poppel and others on the interior.
Offense Bounced Back at Rutgers. Can It Continue Against the Buckeyes?
Less than a week after Glenn Thomas took over as interim offensive coordinator after Dana Holgorsen was let go, the Nebraska offense ran all over the Scarlet Knights. The Huskers finished with 429 total yards, with 237 yards rushing and 192 yards passing.
"I was pleased," Thomas said Tuesday about the performance against Rutgers. "I thought the transition with the guys was very good. I thought there was great communication within the staff throughout the game as far as we were seeing defensively and we were able to adjust."
Thomas said he was impressed with true freshman running back Jamal Rule bouncing back against Rutgers, rushing for over 100 yards. It will be important for Rule and the rest of the Nebraska rushing attack to get things going against Ohio State.
The Buckeyes' defense is obviously a different beast from what Rutgers brought to the table; however, there could be ways for Nebraska to find success.
"They're going to have their ways to attack us," Thomas said. "So, we have to have a variety of that we can hopefully do on our end to take advantage of what they're doing schematically."
Ohio State's defense ranks 12th in the country in stopping the run and will present challenges for the Husker offense to get the run game going.
Senior Day for Nebraska
Saturday will be the last Nebraska home game for a number of Husker. At least 12 players will be recognized — those who will have no more eligibility after this season. The list of honorees could grow by game day.
Player
Career Stats So Far
Notable Accolades
Tight End Janiran Bonner
16 rec, 89 yds, 1 TD
Three-time Academic All-B1G
Center Justin Evans
53 Total Starts on O-Line
Rimington Watch List (2026), Three-time Academic All-B1G
Tight End Luke Lindenmeyer
69 rec, 695 yds, 4 TDs
Honorable Mention All-B1G (2025)
Wide Receiver Roman Mangini
Played in 20 games
Three-time Academic All-B1G
Defensive Lineman Dylan Parrott
38 Games Played, 7 tackles
Three-time Academic All-B1G
Linebacker Gage Stenger
10 games played, 4 tackles
Three-time Academic All-B1G
Defensive Tackle Owen Stoudmire
17 starts, 69 total tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4 sacks
Offensive Guard Tyler Knaak
Played in 40 games
Two-time Academic All-B1G
Running Back Vincent Genetone
43 games played, 3 TDs
Academic All-B1G (2025)
Offensive Tackle Elijah Pritchett
30 Starts on O-Line
Outland Trophy Watch List (2024)
Defensive End Anthony Jones Jr.
21 starts, 77 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks
Safety Dwayne McDougle
29 starts, 198 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 FF, 8 INT, 2 TDs
Nebraska has an opportunity to send its seniors off with a big win over Ohio State. The game will also be the last one in Memorial Stadium's current layout, with the Big Red Rebuild project commencing as soon as the home season ends.
The Huskers and Buckeyes face off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. The game will air on FOX as part of Big Noon Saturday.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Dylan Jurgens grew up in Lincoln, NE and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and communications. The past few years, Dylan has had experience covering everything from local high school athletics to Nebraska football and basketball. He has also worked as a managing editor for LWOSports.com and co-hosts "The Last Take" podcast, which he started in 2022. Dylan enjoys watching sports and hanging out with friends and family in his free time.Follow djurgs_927