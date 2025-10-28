Huskers Preparing for Weather, Challenge Against USC
As Lincoln goes through a few days of rainy and chilly weather, Nebraska football is getting outside in the elements in preparation for what could happen on a game day.
"Yeah, it was awesome," Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said Tuesday about practicing in the rain.
Holgorsen was complimentary of the new practice fields, that were installed in the offseason with grass turf replacing the artificial surface.
"It's nice to go out there on those grass fields, I know that," Holgorsen said. "When I got here a year ago, those things were not very good and it was tough to go out there and practice with that surface. We don't that excuse. The surface is good. Practice conditions are good. Football is meant to be played out there."
Saturday is expected to be colder than Tuesday. With kickoff set for after sunset, temperatures could be in the mid-to-low 40s at the start of the game.
"Even better," Holgorsen said. "It's probably sunny and 85 out there in LA, right?"
Sunny and 76 at the time of the media availability, headed to a high of 88. The USC Trojans, up to No. 23 in the latest AP poll, are bringing one of the hottest offenses in the nation to Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
"They can run it, and they can throw it. They got a good quarterback. They got good wideouts. They have an athletic offensive line. So, it's a huge challenge," Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler said. "It's a huge opportunity, though.
"You either look at things as challenges or threats, and this is a great challenge for us, our young defense to go out and play in a great environment against a great offense."
You can watch the full media session from Tuesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Refresh page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription
From the Other Side
- USC Trojans On SI | This USC X-Factor Could Change Everything Against Nebraska
- USC Trojans On SI | The One Thing Holding Jayden Maiava Back From A USC Playoff Run
- USC Trojans On SI | What Lincoln Riley Said About Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola
- USC Trojans On SI | Nebraska's Matt Rhule Addresses Lincoln Riley's Offense Before USC Matchup
- Trojans Wire | How the USC offense should pick apart the Nebraska defense
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 vs. USC 6:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.