The One Thing Holding Jayden Maiava Back From A USC Playoff Run

The USC Trojans will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln this Saturday, Nov.1 to begin its final five-game stretch. Southern Cal is coming off its second bye, which has given them plenty of time to reevaluate some early season struggles.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Turn the bad plays from interceptions to incompletions. It was a point of emphasis for the USC Trojans offensive staff with redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava heading into his second season with the program. 

And through the first four and a half games of the season, Maiava had done exactly that. It wasn’t until the third quarter of the Trojans week 5 loss to Illinois, where Maiava was picked off by linebacker Dylan Rosiek and committed his first turnover of the season. 

At the time it was just a one-off mistake, but Maiava has since thrown an interception in each of Trojans last three contests. 

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

But it’s not just him throwing an interception, it’s the way they have happened. In week 7 against Michigan, it was a terrible decision in the red zone on a play where Maiava was scrambling to his right and floated a ball over the head of receiver Makai Lemon and intercepted by defensive back Zeke Bell. Maiava should have just thrown it out of bounds on third down and settled for a field goal.

It was something USC coach Lincoln Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard had put an emphasis on during the offseason to remove from his game.

And then in week 8 against Notre Dame, with the Trojans trailing by three late in the third quarter, Maiava’s pass for receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was underthrown and behind him. The ball landed in the waiting arms of Irish cornerback Chrisitan Gray and from there, the offense sputtered and never got going again. 

Jayden Maiava Next Step

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that Maiava is a much better passer and has more command of Riley’s offense in his second season with the program.

The Trojans signal-caller has become a significantly more accurate thrower, raising his completion percentage from 59.8% in 2024 to 68.1% in 2025. He throws more in-rhythm and has a better understanding of getting the ball out of hands quicker.

Maiava’s play has the attention of NFL scouts. The Hawaii native leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,180), passing yards per game (311.4), passing yards per completion (15.03) and total offense (317.3). 

So, it’s not that Maiava has struggled this month, but if he can eliminate the turnovers and return to his early season mistake-free form, the Trojans will still an opportunity to reach their goals are still ahead of them... A possible run to the College Football Playoff.

Eliminating Turnovers as a Unit

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Turnovers have not just become a problem with Maiava, but the entire offensive unit. Southern Cal has turned the ball over in six of their seven games this season. 

Ball security has been a constant issue, with a fumble in five of their seven games, by four different players. And in the two games against Illinois and Notre Dame, where they committed multiple turnovers, the Trojans are 0-2. 

Road Challenge  

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Both of the Trojans multi-turnover games this season have come on the road and USC will have another challenge when they travel to Nebraska on Nov. 1. 

Memorial Stadium is filled with a loud and passionate fan base that will do whatever it takes to make it tough on Maiava and company. 

The Trojans second bye week has given them two weeks to reevaluate their performance on the road against the Irish in week 8 and prepare to head into another tough environment. Beating Nebraska is step one to keeping USC's playoff dreams alive.

