The One Thing Holding Jayden Maiava Back From A USC Playoff Run
Turn the bad plays from interceptions to incompletions. It was a point of emphasis for the USC Trojans offensive staff with redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava heading into his second season with the program.
And through the first four and a half games of the season, Maiava had done exactly that. It wasn’t until the third quarter of the Trojans week 5 loss to Illinois, where Maiava was picked off by linebacker Dylan Rosiek and committed his first turnover of the season.
At the time it was just a one-off mistake, but Maiava has since thrown an interception in each of Trojans last three contests.
But it’s not just him throwing an interception, it’s the way they have happened. In week 7 against Michigan, it was a terrible decision in the red zone on a play where Maiava was scrambling to his right and floated a ball over the head of receiver Makai Lemon and intercepted by defensive back Zeke Bell. Maiava should have just thrown it out of bounds on third down and settled for a field goal.
It was something USC coach Lincoln Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard had put an emphasis on during the offseason to remove from his game.
And then in week 8 against Notre Dame, with the Trojans trailing by three late in the third quarter, Maiava’s pass for receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was underthrown and behind him. The ball landed in the waiting arms of Irish cornerback Chrisitan Gray and from there, the offense sputtered and never got going again.
Jayden Maiava Next Step
There’s no doubt that Maiava is a much better passer and has more command of Riley’s offense in his second season with the program.
The Trojans signal-caller has become a significantly more accurate thrower, raising his completion percentage from 59.8% in 2024 to 68.1% in 2025. He throws more in-rhythm and has a better understanding of getting the ball out of hands quicker.
MORE: Lincoln Riley Visits Elite USC Trojans Recruit During Bye Week
MORE: Predicting USC Trojans' Five Remaining Games Of 2025 Season
MORE: Grading USC Trojans Star Freshmen Who Have Exceeded Expectations
Maiava’s play has the attention of NFL scouts. The Hawaii native leads the Big Ten in passing yards (2,180), passing yards per game (311.4), passing yards per completion (15.03) and total offense (317.3).
So, it’s not that Maiava has struggled this month, but if he can eliminate the turnovers and return to his early season mistake-free form, the Trojans will still an opportunity to reach their goals are still ahead of them... A possible run to the College Football Playoff.
Eliminating Turnovers as a Unit
Turnovers have not just become a problem with Maiava, but the entire offensive unit. Southern Cal has turned the ball over in six of their seven games this season.
Ball security has been a constant issue, with a fumble in five of their seven games, by four different players. And in the two games against Illinois and Notre Dame, where they committed multiple turnovers, the Trojans are 0-2.
Road Challenge
Both of the Trojans multi-turnover games this season have come on the road and USC will have another challenge when they travel to Nebraska on Nov. 1.
Memorial Stadium is filled with a loud and passionate fan base that will do whatever it takes to make it tough on Maiava and company.
The Trojans second bye week has given them two weeks to reevaluate their performance on the road against the Irish in week 8 and prepare to head into another tough environment. Beating Nebraska is step one to keeping USC's playoff dreams alive.