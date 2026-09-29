'It Was a Vital Part of the Game': Rob Aurich Talks Nebraska's Three Takeaways vs. Michigan State



Rob Aurich's hiring is looking more impressive with every passing week.



But every week brings another challenge, and this time it comes in the form of perhaps the most talented quarterback Nebraska has faced this season.



While recapping the Huskers' defensive performance against Michigan State, NU's defensive coordinator said Tuesday that he was pleased with what he saw, but knows his unit still left some plays on the field.



Here's the latest on the Blackshirts, who rank fifth nationally in total defense, as they prepare for the Maryland Terrapins' visit Saturday to Memorial Stadium.

The Blackshirts had themselves a day. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/lTndne0HVS — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) September 27, 2026

Entering Week 4, the Huskers had managed to force just three turnovers across three games. In East Lansing, they finally achieved their goal of forcing three in one game.

“Well, we met a goal,” Aurich said. “I think any time you set a goal, you can achieve a goal. It’s important to see that you can come to the realization so it can be a reality going forward. I really liked the way our guys attacked the ball. I still think there were some opportunities on the tape where we can continue to improve that, but I'm pleased it happened.”

“I thought it was a vital part of the game,” he continued. “As they started to pick up an offensive rhythm a few times to get off the field that way and provide the short field, I was pleased to see it.”

Ohio's Nick Poulos passes as he is tackled by Jahsear Whittington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska's defensive success, in large part, was due to a disruptive defensive front that helped the Huskers total 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. What NU's defensive tackles, particularly Riley Van Poppel and Jahsear Whittington, have put on film over the last four games has impressed Aurich.

“That room is growing in their capabilities," he said. “They started playing a little bit more on third down last week in that four to six (yard) range, where we normally go to our sub package, our cheetah package. It was good to see them execute.”

“I know we’ve talked a lot about Jahsear throughout the year, and his ability to impact the quarterback, and you saw that again,” he continued. “But I’ve been really pleased with that group as a whole and how reliable they’ve become. So, it’s good to see.”

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with their success in recent weeks, Aurich knows the Big Red will be going up against arguably the most talented quarterback they've faced yet, Maryland's Malik Washington.

Nebraska's first-year defensive coordinator didn't hold back his praise for the 6-foot-5, 227-pounder, who was regarded as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. Last year, he passed for 249 yards in the Terps' narrow loss to the Huskers in College Park.

“He’s a talented kid,” Aurich said. “Big arm; long, does not take sacks. That’s been the one thing I’ve watched from the tape throughout the last two years is his sack avoidance rate is off the charts.”

“We’ve got to do a great job, if we’re able to get a hand on him, to get him down,” he continued. “I know last week wasn’t the showing they were looking for [a 54-3 loss to UCLA], but going back and watching the 12 games from last year and their four from this year, there’s a ton that he’s done that makes you really think about how you attack him... Tremendous thought has gone into how we attack that player.”

Rob Aurich during the Huskers' second practice of spring 2026. | @HuskerFootball on X

Nebraska will also need to clean up its defensive operation against tempo.



“I think Michigan State had an excellent plan to change their tempo on us to try to generate some movement,” Aurich said. “Didn’t handle it as well as we could. But we’ve seen tempo almost every game last year at San Diego State, and we see it from our offense all the time. We’ve just got to execute better.”

As the Huskers work through some of their flaws, they'll also begin making their final preparations before the Terrapins come to town. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CDT Saturday, and the contest can be viewed on FS1.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.