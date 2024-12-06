All Huskers

I-80 Club: What Happens Now For Nebraska Football?

Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson get back together for the first time since their Saturday recap pod to discuss the latest news on Husker football.

Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson get back together for the first time since their Saturday recap pod to discuss the latest news on Husker football, including:

  • What's next on the defensive side of the ball now that Tony White is gone.
  • Who is the next DC?
  • Isn't it wild how people aren't as happy with something we expected in August?
  • What's going on with the offensive staff?
  • Is Heinrich Haarberg's future at Nebraska and if so, what position?
  • Should we be worried about Dylan Raiola leaving?

And so much more. Watch the full episode above.

