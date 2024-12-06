I-80 Club: What Happens Now For Nebraska Football?
Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson get back together for the first time since their Saturday recap pod to discuss the latest news on Husker football.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson get back together for the first time since their Saturday recap pod to discuss the latest news on Husker football, including:
- What's next on the defensive side of the ball now that Tony White is gone.
- Who is the next DC?
- Isn't it wild how people aren't as happy with something we expected in August?
- What's going on with the offensive staff?
- Is Heinrich Haarberg's future at Nebraska and if so, what position?
- Should we be worried about Dylan Raiola leaving?
And so much more. Watch the full episode above.
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: http://www.patreon.com/i80club
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Forward Natalie Potts Shares Positive Message Following Surgery
MORE: Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Ty Robinson Accepts Senior Bowl Bid
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Wrestling in the Cliff Keen Invite: Breakdown, Preview, Streaming
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball at Michigan State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Carriker: Emmett Johnson's Exit From Nebraska Just Part of a Wild CFB Offseason
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published