Nebraska Women's Basketball Forward Natalie Potts Shares Positive Message Following Surgery
Nebraska basketball fans shared a positive message from a fan-favorite player on Wednesday through social media.
Natalie Potts, a sophomore forward for the Husker women's basketball program, posted to her personal social media channels that she had a successful surgery and is "one day closer to being back on the court with my best friends." The Missouri native went under the knife to repair a torn ACL that Potts announced via social media back in November following the win over North Alabama.
The Nov. 19 injury will keep Potts off the floor for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. The loss was devasting for No. 25 Nebraska, as Potts was averaging 14.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in the opening stretch of the season.
Potts added on her social media post that she is "ready to write a new story and can't wait to share this journey with everyone." The sentiment follows her past post following her injury, when she remarked on X.
"Nothing has stopped me before and I surely won't let this stop me now," Potts said back on Nov. 20. "This journey will certainly have its challenges but these are challenges that I'm ready to face."
Husker fans and coach Amy Williams will yearn for Potts to return back to her freshman year-self, as Potts was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024 and a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. Potts was also an honorable mention to the All-Big Ten team and claimed eight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in her inaugural season in Lincoln.
"Just devastated for her but I’m so proud of the way this team has just leaned into her to support her," Williams said. The coach later added in her Nov. 21 press conference that it was "tough because of how much progress Potts has shown this season."
Potts was among the top freshman scorers in the Big Ten last season, scoring 10.2 points per game and adding 5.5 rebounds per contest. She started all 35 games for the Big Red, and set a school record for most consecutive starts by a freshman in school history. She added five double-doubles in her opening tenure, aiding Nebraska to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game in March.
Since Nebraska's win over North Alabama, the Huskers fell to RV Creighton 80-74 on the road on Nov. 22 before rebounding with back-to-back home wins over Kansas City and Lindenwood. The Huskers welcome Minnesota to Lincoln to open Big Ten play on Sunday for a 1 p.m. CST tip against the Golden Gophers.
