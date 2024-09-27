All Huskers

I-80 Club: What if Nebraska Loses to Purdue?

With the Illinois game five days in the rear-view mirror, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell deal with the fallout from the loss. Is there anything Nebraska can do vs. Purdue to make up for the defeat and have them feeling positive moving into Rutgers and beyond? 

Jack Mitchell, Josh Petersen

Plus, they explore a topic that's been on the tip of everyone's tongue this week: What if they lose? They dive into the ramifications of such a loss and why it could be detrimental for the rest of the season and the overall vibes of the program. 

They finish with some thoughts on Troy Dannen's comments about playing home Friday night games! 

The I-80 Club will go live at halftime of the Purdue game. The guys will reconvene later on as well for I-80 Club After Dark.

Jack Mitchell

JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Petersen

JOSH PETERSEN

Josh Petersen covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

