I-80 Club: What if Nebraska Loses to Purdue?
With the Illinois game five days in the rear-view mirror, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell deal with the fallout from the loss. Is there anything Nebraska can do vs. Purdue to make up for the defeat and have them feeling positive moving into Rutgers and beyond?
Plus, they explore a topic that's been on the tip of everyone's tongue this week: What if they lose? They dive into the ramifications of such a loss and why it could be detrimental for the rest of the season and the overall vibes of the program.
They finish with some thoughts on Troy Dannen's comments about playing home Friday night games!
Coming Up
The I-80 Club will go live at halftime of the Purdue game. The guys will reconvene later on as well for I-80 Club After Dark.
