'I Knew It’d Be a Good Fit': Emmett Johnson’s Decision to Stay Paying Dividends for Huskers
Halfway through Nebraska’s 2025 campaign, junior running back Emmett Johnson has become the engine of the Husker offense. But several months ago, that almost didn’t happen. After entering the transfer portal this offseason, Johnson received a call from offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen that changed everything.
Fresh off his most impactful game in a Nebraska jersey, one that saw him help pull the Huskers out of the jaws of defeat, Johnson reflected on his decision to stay in Lincoln, how it’s paid off so far, and more. His comments came amid recent uncertainty surrounding head coach Matt Rhule’s future with the program. Here’s everything Johnson had to say during his latest media availability, and how it ties into the recent news.
When the transfer portal opened this offseason, Johnson was one of the names on Nebraska’s list of potential departures. After a sophomore season where he flashed ability but faced questions about opportunity in a new offensive system, a change of scenery seemed possible. But then came a call from Holgorsen.
“I promise you we’re going to make this thing good and you’re going to be a big part of it,” Holgorsen told Johnson. That message stuck. Johnson said Holgorsen’s faith in him and his vision for a versatile, balanced offense were the reasons he ultimately chose to stay in Lincoln.
“Running backs in his offense aren’t just one-dimensional,” Johnson said. “They’re able to be versatile and do different things, and I felt like my skill set fit well in that.”
Since then, the fit has been obvious. Johnson’s combination of patience, burst, and toughness has turned him into the centerpiece of Nebraska’s offense, exactly the role Holgorsen imagined when he made that call.
Johnson’s impact hasn’t come by accident. The entire staff knew they were banking on him to be the workhorse back he aspired to be, and to this point, he’s done exactly that. For Johnson, though, it’s not the highlight-reel plays that drive him, but the daily commitment behind them. “It just comes down to the process,” he said. “[It’s about] practicing hard every single day.”
That process has paid off. The 200-pound back is averaging nearly 22 touches per game this season, a testament to both his preparation and durability. But Johnson’s value extends beyond the stat sheet. His leadership has been just as evident on the sidelines, especially when he provided a late spark during last week’s fourth-quarter push.
After gashing the Terrapins' defense all afternoon, Johnson’s relentless play had given Nebraska a puncher’s chance at pulling out a win. Following a drive that brought the Huskers within four points of Maryland’s lead, his leadership surfaced once again, this time from the sidelines rather than the field.
Recounting the late sequence of defensive stops that ultimately set up Nebraska’s game-winning opportunity, Johnson’s words revealed just how much his presence means to the team. “A lot of our sideline came over there just to cheer those guys on because we knew it was going to come down to the fourth quarter,” he said. That energy paid off, as the defense forced a punt and gave Johnson and the offense one final chance with under four minutes left.
And while Husker fans know how the story ends, Johnson’s response afterward said even more about his mindset. Despite being the driving force behind Nebraska’s comeback, he was quick to hold himself accountable. “I apologized for not scoring,” he admitted. “I just want to finish it for the team.”
That humility and hunger for more speak volumes, not just about Johnson, but about the evolving culture inside Nebraska’s locker room. Three years into the Rhule era, that selfless, team-first mentality is starting to define the program’s identity.
With little time to rest before his return trip home to Minneapolis, Johnson made it clear he’s not interested in dwelling on past successes. “My mindset’s just flush the past and move on to the next game,” he said, a statement that perfectly reflects his focus heading into another road test this Friday.
His loyalty, effort, and urgency have been, and will continue to be, on full display as he wraps up his junior season in Lincoln. Nebraska’s early success has hinged heavily on his ability to be just that. Looking back halfway through the 2025 season, it’s time to appreciate just how impactful his decision to stay has been.
Johnson’s choice to remain at Nebraska may have flown under the radar last winter, but as the Huskers sit at 5-1, it’s proving to be one of the program’s biggest wins of the year. Now, as he and his teammates prepare for yet another game, this time as a ranked team, expect Holgorsen to keep leaning on Johnson’s steady presence.
With only four days until kickoff, one of Nebraska’s most important pieces is making it clear he’s focused squarely on what’s next. And if his teammates follow his lead, the Huskers could be on the verge of pulling off back-to-back road wins for the first time in nearly two decades.
