LA Rams Quarterback Compliments Nebraska Football's Dylan, Dominic Raiola
Matthew Stafford had high praise for Nebraska Cornhuskers freshman Dylan Raiola in a quick comment during a recent podcast interview.
The Super Bowl winning quarterback was a featured guest on Barstool Sports "Pardon My Take" on Monday, discussing several topics from his college and NFL tenures.
Halfway through the interview, Stafford was asked about his favorite teammate that he had ever played with:
"That's a good question. I got a bunch. Early on, the offensive lineman - the guys I had like Dominic Raiola was a great teammate. (He) taught me a bunch."- Matthew Stafford on Pardon My Take
The co-host of Pardon My Take, PFT Commenter, had a tongue in cheek comment to follow. "Also kind of a psycho, but like in a good way," said the podcast host.
Stafford then followed up with some positive thoughts about his former teammates' son, Dylan.
"(Raiola's) kid, baller. Unbelievable talented quarterback. He's a stud."- Matthew Stafford on Dylan Raiola
"Uncle Matthew" as Stafford has been referred to by the younger Raiola, is also the quarterback's godfather. The Ram's quarterback gave his blessing to Dylan to don his No. 7 uniform while Raiola was committed to Georgia.
A second-round pick out of Nebraska in 2001, Dominic Raiola started 97 of a possible 98 games, including two playoff games, during Stafford's six seasons with the Lions.
Raiola and Nebraska continue preseason camp in preparation for their season opener with UTEP on Aug. 31. The Rams aim to return to the postseason and continue their NFL preseason with their second matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 17.
