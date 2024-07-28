Huskers in Paris: Every Result for Big Red Olympians
More than a dozen current and former Nebraska Cornhuskers are in Paris for the Olympic Games.
Those athletes are competing in a few different sports: basketball, track and field, and volleyball. Follow along with every result below, with the most recent results near the top.
Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Fall to Italy, Take Olympic Silver
(Aug. 11) A fifth-consecutive medal for Team USA as the Americans, and their trio of former Huskers, are swept by Italy in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics.
Former Husker Tyronn Lue, Team USA Men's Basketball Top France for Gold
(Aug. 10) With former Husker Tyronn Lue as an assistant coach, Team USA topped host France for the gold medal Saturday, 98-87. The is the 17th gold medal for the Americans in men's basketball at the Olympic Games, and fifth-consecutive gold the Team USA.
Nebraska Track and Field's Axelina Johannson Takes 10th in Olympic Shot Put
(Aug. 9) Nebraska track and field's Axelina Johannson finished 10th in the women's shot put final at the Paris Olympics Friday. Her toss of 18.03m (59.1 feet) trailed the medal stand by more than a meter, as it took 19.32m (63.3 feet) to earn bronze.
Team USA Men's Basketball Mounts Comeback, Tops Serbia in Semifinals
(Aug. 8) With former Husker Tyronn Lue as an assistant coach, Team USA got a scare from Serbia in the semifinals Thursday. Serbia led for most of the game, including by 17 points at one point, but the Americans had the final say, taking the win 95-91. Team USA will meet host France for the gold on Saturday.
Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Beat Brazil, Headed to Gold Medal Match
(Aug. 8) Team USA is one win away from defending their gold medal from Tokyo. Nebraska volleyball's three former players continue to play pivotal roles at the Paris Olympics, helping the American squad to a semifinal win over Brazil in five sets.
Johansson Punches Ticket to Shot Put Final
(Aug. 8) A Nebraska thrower is off to the finals of her competition at the Paris Olympics. Axelina Johannson (Sweden) notched a toss of 18.16m (59.5 feet) to take the 12th spot of 12 advancing to Friday's final. That's nearly five feet shorter than her personal best of more than 64 feet at a regular season meet in 2023, which would be the second-best throw in the competition so far.
Also in the competition for Nebraska was Mine de Klerk for South Africa. She finished 31st with a toss of 15.63m (51.2 feet).
No Huskers Advance to Women's Javelin Final
(Aug. 7) A pair of former Huskers took part in the women's javelin Wednesday, but neither threw far enough to advance to the final. Rhema Otabor, who broke the collegiate javelin record to win the NCAA Championships earlier this year with a toss of 64.19m (210.5 feet), managed a mark of 57.67m (189.2 feet) to finish 27th overall. Maggie Malone-Hardin, the previous collegiate record holder from her time at Texas A&M, took 24th with a throw of 58.76m (192.7 feet). The top 12 advanced to Saturday's final.
Team USA Men's Basketball Rolls Brazil in Paris Quarterfinals
(Aug. 6) With former Husker Tyronn Lue as an assistant coach, Team USA dominated the first half Tuesday and coasted to a 122-87 win over Brazil in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals. The Americans will face Serbia in the semifinals Thursday.
Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Sweep Poland in Quarterfinals
(Aug. 6) Team USA is one win away from a medal, and two wins away from defending their gold medal from Tokyo, after a quarterfinals sweep of Poland. Nebraska volleyball's three former players continue to play pivotal roles at the Paris Olympics.
Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh, Australia Eliminated by Serbia in Overtime
(Aug. 6) Former Nebrasketball forward Jack McVeigh's Paris Olympics are over after a quarterfinals loss to Serbia, 95-90 in overtime. The Aussie helped his nation have a successful games, even if they fell short of a medal.
Former Husker Thrower Does Not Advance in Discus
(Aug. 5) Former Nebraska track and field member Nick Percy failed to advance out of qualification Monday. The discus thrower for Great Britain notched a toss of 61.81m (202.7 feet). That was good 20th out of the 32 throwers, with the top 12 moving on to the final.
Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Sweep Host France
(Aug. 4) Team USA and the three former Huskers closed out pool play with a sweep of the host nation France Sunday. They're now off to the quarterfinals this week.
Nebraska Track & Field Decathlete Finishes 15th in Paris
(Aug. 3) Nebraska track and field's Till Steinforth (Germany) finished 15th in the decathlon at the Paris Olympics. That's four spots lower than he was after the first day.
As for the events, Steinforth was 13th in javelin, 12th in pole vault, 19th in discus, 13th in 110m hurdles, and 17th in 1500m.
Team USA Men's Basketball Stays Unbeaten with Puerto Rico Win
(Aug. 3) With former Husker Tyronn Lue as an assistant coach, Team USA stayed undefeated in the group phase on a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico. The middle quarters were where the Americans were most dominant, putting the game away 52-30 over that stretch.
Next up is the knockout stage. The U.S. is the top overall seed and will be opposite Serbia. A random draw for the matchups has Team USA against Brazil in the quarterfinals Aug. 6.
Nebraska Track & Field Decathlete 12th After Day 1
(Aug. 2) Husker Till Steinforth is sitting 12th in the Decathlon after the first day of the event at the Paris Olympics. He is sitting at 4,336 points, trailing the leader, his teammate from Germany Leo Neugebauer, by 314 points and is 252 points off the medal stand.
As for the events, Steinforth finished third in the 100m, seventh in the long jump, 19th in the shot put, 16th in the high jump, and 12th in the 400m. Day 2 events are the 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin, and 1500m.
Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh and Australia Drop Group Finale to Greece
(Aug. 2) The Aussies need a win over Greece to secure a spot in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics, but now former Husker Jack McVeigh and his countrymen must wait on other results. Australia lost to Greece 77-71 Friday.
Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Drop Finale to Brazil
(Aug. 2) Former Husker Keisei Tominaga got his longest stretch of playing time in the final game of the Paris Olympics for Team Japan, who fell to Brazil 102-84.
Team USA Men's Basketball Dispatches South Sudan
(July 31) With former Husker Tyronn Lue as an assistant coach, Team USA grabbed its second win of the Paris Olympics, this time 103-86 over South Sudan. The Americans built a 55-36 lead at halftime before cruising to victory.
Team USA closes out group play against Puerto Rico on Aug. 3.
Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Survive Serbia in Five Sets
(July 31) A 2-0 lead for Team USA was erased quickly, but the Americans prevailed 17-15 in the fifth set to earn their first win of the Paris Olympics.
Nebraska Gymnast Emma Spence and Team Canada Finish Fifth in Women's Team Finals
(July 30) Team Canada and alternate Emma Spence finished fifth in the women's gymnastics team finals Tuesday in Paris. The Husker gymnast ultimately did not see action as her country finished ahead of China, Romania, and Japan, and was 2.065 points from the medal stand.
As for the medalists, Team USA took the Gold, Italy the Silver, and Brazil the Bronze.
Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Lose in OT to France
(July 30) Japan had a lead late but couldn't close, falling for a second consecutive game at the Paris Olympics. Former Husker Keisei Tominaga has barely touched the floor so far in these Games.
Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh and Australia Fall to Canada
(July 30) A lead at halftime was not enough for Australia to hold on for a second win at the Paris Olympics Tuesday. The Boomers fell to Canada, 93-83, who takes over the top spot in the group.
Nebraska Gymnast Yanni Chronopoulos and Team Canada Finish Eighth in Men's Team Finals
(July 29) Team Canada and alternate Yanni Chronopoulos finished eighth in the men's gymnastics team finals Monday in Paris. The Husker gymnast ultimately did not see action as his country took last among the finalists.
As for the medalists, Japan took the Gold, China the Silver, and the United States the Bronze. This is the first medal for Team USA in men's gymnastics team competition since 2008.
Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Fall to China in Five Sets
(July 29) Team USA was able to erase a 2-0 deficit but came up short in the fifth set to China. Nebraska's three former players all started the match, but hitting was a difficult task for the Americans.
Nebraska Gymnast Emma Spence and Team Canada Qualify for Women's Team Finals
(July 28) Despite not competing on Sunday, Husker gymnast Emma Spence was in Paris as an alternate for Team Canada as her country qualified for the women's team finals with the sixth-highest score. Individually, only one Canadian is into an apparatus final while two Canadians did advance to the final for the All-Around.
Team Finals are July 30.
Team USA Men's Basketball Handles Serbia
(July 28) With former Husker Tyronn Lue as an assistant coach, Team USA used a dominant second half to pull away from Serbia 110-84. Through one game of the group phase, USA is on top of Group C with two points and a point differential (PD) of 26. South Sudan is next with two points and a PD of 11, while Puerto Rico and Serbia both are at one point.
Next up is South Soudan on July 31.
Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Fall to Germany
(July 27) Former Nebrasketball sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga had no impact in the opening-game loss for Japan at the Paris Olympics. Germany took the contest 97-77.
Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh and Australia Top Spain
(July 27) The Boomers begin their Olympic run with a victory over Spain. Former Nebrasketball player Jack McVeigh had double-figure scoring off the bench. Australia won 92-80.
Nebraska Gymnast Yanni Chronopoulos and Team Canada Qualify for Men's Team Finals
(July 27) Although Nebraska gymnast Yanni Chronopoulos is an alternate, his country did qualify for the Team Finals, finishing eighth in the qualification round. Individually, no Canadiens qualified for finals in a single apparatus.
Team Finals are July 29.
