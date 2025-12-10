Matt Rhule Explains Latest Coaching Changes

LINCOLN—Heading into year four, Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is continuing to try and improve his staff.

Last offseason, he made significant upgrades at special teams coordinator and offensive coordinator. While there were other changes made as well, more needed to be done regarding how the defense operates and in the trenches.

Over the past couple of weeks, Rhule has been quick to try and fix both of those areas.

Meeting with the media on Tuesday, as bowl preparations are underway, Rhule spoke about the coaching changes he has made.

Defensive Coordinator

To open the month of December, Rhule released a statement that he had fired defensive coordinator John Butler.

"I informed John Butler earlier today that he will not be retained as defensive coordinator, effective immediately," Rhule said in a release. "We thank John for his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons and wish him the best moving forward in his coaching career.

John Butler led the Nebraska defense for just one season under Matt Rhule. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Less than a week later, reports indicated that Rob Aurich would be the new DC in Lincoln. On Monday, Rhule said he was "excited" to add Aurich to the staff.

"What he did at Idaho in one year, what he's done at San Diego State in one year, coordinated top-20 defenses at those levels," Rhule said.

Rhule said he wanted a defense that looks more like what it was in 2023, Rhule's first year in Lincoln.

"The biggest thing with Rob is when I watch the tape, it's the play style that I want," Rhule said. "You just see people flying around. You see people playing at a really high level."

Rob Aurich | San Diego State Athletics

Rhule said he had Aurich in over the weekend and loved his energy. That included time at his daughter's youth games.

"He went and watched three youth basketball games with me," Rhule said. "No PowerPoint. No chalkboard. He had to just talk football with me, with the chaos of a basketball gym."

Ultimately, Rhule shut down the DC search after meeting with Aurich.

"Honestly, I was blown away," Rhule said. "I canceled a couple of interviews. Some of the most respected people I know said, 'You absolutely need to hire this guy.'"

Offensive Line

On Saturday, Nebraska moved quickly in determining who would lead the offensive line in 2026. After four years in Lincoln, Donovan Raiola was let go. Within hours, reports indicated that Geep Wade would replace him.

"I think Donovan's one of the best offensive line coaches," Rhule said Monday. "I just think this is just a fit thing as we move forward."

Geep Wade | Georgia Tech Athletics

That fit is something that Rhule likes in multiple phases.

"As we move forward with (offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's) offense and where we want to go, just looked at Geep and the recruiter that he is, the scheme that he runs fits really well with Dana," Rhule said.

Rhule doubled-down on Wade's potential impact on recruiting.

"We'll probably announce another addition here at some point that I think will have major impact, but it's just not done yet. I don't want to say it until it's done," Rhule said.

Defensive Line

While detailing the previous two moves and before going into the new additions on Monday, Rhule announced a third staff change: the firing of defensive line coach Terry Bradden.

"I let Terry Bradden go as the defensive line coach," Rhule said at the end of his opening statement. on Monday. "We're actively pursuing what we'll do, defensive line-wise."

Bradden joined the staff for just one season after eight years as a defensive assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs. His replacement could be coming as quickly as the others did, with reports saying Nebraska is making a push for Elijah Robinson.

Elijah Robinson could be Nebraska's next defensive line coach. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Syracuse co-defensive coordinator this last season, Robinson was reportedly nearing a deal to join Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge over the weekend. Since then, though, Football Scoop has said that multiple programs, including Nebraska, are pushing to be Robinson's ultimate landing spot.

More Changes Coming?

Rhule noted that he is "not going to fire anyone else," meaning the three full-time staff changes could be the end of the moves made for Nebraska this offseason. However, he did not rule out the reassigning of roles, meaning someone could be brought in to coach the running backs and EJ Barthel* assist them or take over other duties.

*This is purely hypothetical for the example. Barthel is still on the staff as the running backs coach and there have not been any reports that he will be replaced at this time.

Rhule added that Aurich could push for other changes after he's been here and worked with the current staff.

