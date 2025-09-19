Matt Rhule Happy for Nebraska Reunion With Associate Head Coach Phil Snow
Matt Rhule has coached with Nebraska associate head coach Phil Snow for 11 years over the past two decades from coast-to-coast.
Snow joined the Huskers last November as a defensive consultant, then was promoted to associate head coach before the Pinstripe Bowl victory. Nebraska begins its Big Ten season Saturday against visiting Michigan.
“It’s amazing [having Snow back with Nebraska],” Rhule said at a news conference this week. “Outside of my own father, I don’t know who’s had more of an influence on me in coaching.
“I can say obviously coach [Joe] Paterno [at Penn State]. I can obviously say Tom Coughlin, those guys. But I don’t think anyone’s had a bigger influence on me than Phil.”
Snow, 69, coaches up the secondary and also mentors younger assistant coaches. His relationship with Rhule dates to 2001, when he was the UCLA defensive coordinator and Rhule was a defensive assistant. Snow was a defensive coordinator under Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
With their Big Ten adventure starting, Snow and Rhule have a tall task. The Wolverines (2-1) are ranked 21st in the AP Top 25 Poll and present a formidable challenge to the unranked, 3-0 Huskers.
Bryce Underwood next
Michigan is led by exciting freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who has added a dazzling running game to his ability to throw.
Underwood is 46-of-80 passing (57.5 percent) for 628 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Underwood is immensely talented but lacks experience. With his newfound running freedom — Underwood ran for 114 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns — he is someone the Huskers’ defense needs to emphasize.
Nebraska’s pass defense is ranked No. 1 in the country in passing yards allowed, giving up 66 yards per game. Nebraska is only one of four schools in the nation to allow fewer than 100 yards passing. The Huskers are seventh nationally in scoring defense, allowing eight points per game.
The Wolverines rank 81st in passing offense; Nebraska is fifth. Michigan ranks 39th in total offense, averaging 451.7 yards per game. Nebraska ranks 10th with 545 yards per game.
“For me, it’s just walking into his office and getting a little bit of knowledge,” Rhule said about Snow. “He’s just knowledge and wisdom with no agenda.
“You walk by [his office], you always see players in there. I said something to DeShon [Singleton, defensive back] last week. I hope DeShon will be OK with me saying this. I said, ‘Hey, I want this play from you. I want you to know my standard’s here [holding his hands near his face].’
“And he said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘And then coach Snow wants this [holding hands above his head].’
“And I was like, ‘Right, but is it working?’
“DeShon Singleton is playing some of his best football right now. But he’s got Phil, who no matter how hard you play, he’s going to say, ‘You’re not playing hard enough.’
“No matter how detailed you are, he’s going to say, ‘You have to be more detailed.’ But he [Snow] backs it up and he lives by it.
“So having him, make no mistake. I think that was something that I needed personally, just having that sounding board. He came up to me in the middle of camp and he’s like, ‘You’re not tough anymore. You used to be so much tougher.’ … And he was right.
“So, you need people like that who will keep you honest.”
Stopping Cincy
Several times this season, Rhule has mentioned how Cincinnati, and especially quarterback Brendan Sorsby, have bounced back after Nebraska defeated the Bearcats in the opener, 20-17.
The Huskers were burned by Sorsby on the ground (96 yards on 13 attempts and two touchdowns), but he only completed 13-of-25 passes for 69 yards.
In the Bearcats’ next two games, both victories, Sorsby completed 32-of-39 passes for 588 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I think Cincinnati’s gone on to prove that they’re a pretty good football team,” Rhule said. “Just watching them, I saw what Sorsby did.
“I know [they played] an FCS opponent [Northwestern State, this past Saturday], but you know, they’ve thrown the ball for, what is it, almost 600 yards in the last two games. I think we can play pretty good pass defense, so we’ve had a chance to see some of those things.”
An excellent pass defense?
Rhule was asked if he thought his team has the potential for an elite pass defense, a facet of the game that could go a long way in combating Big Ten offenses.
“Yeah. Talk about what Ceyair Wright did last week. He moved from corner and he slid inside and played nickel,” Rhule said. “That’s not because we don’t think Jamir [Conn] isn’t excellent. Jamir went out there and played well, too.
“Donovan Jones has been playing so well playing the dime, playing outside. Marques Buford is playing excellent football … Donovan’s really comfortable when he’s outside. He likes to get physical with receivers.
“So, I think we felt that way.”
The Huskers’ pass defense surely will get tested against Michigan. One thing about an immensely talented freshman quarterback, you never know when they’re going to break out and light up a defense.
