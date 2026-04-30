Matt Rhule Needs More Money & Scott Frost Doesn’t Want to Talk About Nebraska

Welcome back to the Common Fan Podcast, where the guys take a look at Nebraska’s NFL draft results (or lack thereof), Matt Rhule’s recent comments about NIL, and Scott Frost once again being in Nebraska football-related news.

Nebraska’s Dwindling Draft Performance Over the Past Several Years

The conversation starts with the NFL Draft—and what it says about Nebraska football. The numbers are pretty sobering.

We dig into the data showing Nebraska’s declining NFL draft production over the past two decades, including a staggering stat: Nebraska is one of only a few Power Four programs without a top-50 pick since 2012.

That’s not just a recruiting issue. That’s development. That’s evaluation. That’s everything. And until Nebraska starts consistently producing NFL-level talent again–whether through talent acquisition, development, or both–there will be a ceiling.

Can a “Developmental Program” Still Work in 2026?

Can “developmental programs” still succeed at the highest levels in today’s game?

With the transfer portal, NIL, and instant roster turnover, the idea of waiting three to four years for players to develop feels…outdated. The guys debate whether Nebraska can still win that way—or if the sport has moved on.

Because right now, it feels like the Huskers are stuck in the middle: not elite in recruiting or development.

The Money Conversation

Revenue sharing. NIL deals. $40 million rosters. Matt Rhule spending half his offseason fundraising like a politician.

Raising money has become a central necessity for coaches and athletic departments alike.

The boys unpack what this means for Nebraska, and more importantly, where the Big Red actually stands. Because while it’s easy to say “we’re getting outspent,” the reality is more complicated.

And Then There’s Scott Frost

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Common Fan episode without a little chaos.

The guys react to Scott Frost’s recent comments about Nebraska—specifically, his reluctance to talk about his time in Lincoln and his take on the “pressure” of coaching at his alma mater.

That leads to a bigger question: is Nebraska really that different from every other major program…or was Frost just not built for it? The takes are…not subtle.

At the end of the day, this episode keeps circling back to the same truth: Talent matters. Development matters. Money matters. But eventually, it all has to show up on Saturdays.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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