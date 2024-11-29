McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 14
From the heart of the Big Ten Conference in Chicago, HuskerMax's self-proclaimed "Big Ten expert" Matt McMaster gives his picks against the spread.
Point spreads via ESPN.
Minnesota @ Wisconsin (-1.5)
Minnesota is the better and more importantly stable team entering this matchup. For all intents and purposes they should’ve beaten Penn State last week and are 4-2 in their last six games. Wisconsin are losers of their last four contests and are on their backup quarterbacks, fired their play caller and are without their best defensive player. I don’t care that they’re at home, the Gophers roll them
The Pick: Minnesota +1.5
Nebraska @ Iowa (-3.5)
Nebraska has a lot of momentum after clinching a bowl berth for the first time in 8 years with a dominant victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. NU’s offense looked the best it has under Matt Rhule and hope to keep it rolling against the always good Iowa defense. Iowa is down to their third string quarterback and are just too one dimensional one offense for my liking. I’ll roll with the Skers.
The Pick: Nebraska +3.5
Michigan @ Ohio State (-21)
Real simple math here. If OSU can beat the No. 5 teams in the country by 23 at home they can beat a mediocre Michigan team by more than 21.
The Pick: Ohio State -21
Illinois @ Northwestern (Illinois 7.5)
This game will be played at the historical Wrigley Field, which is just about 15 minutes from where I reside, and what I am hearing is that this will be a home game for the Illini. Considering that and the fact that Illinois is just objectively better than Northwestern in every aspect of the game, I’ll take the home, I mean away favorite.
The Pick: Illinois -7.5
Maryland @ Penn State (-24.5)
This is a weird game to pick. Penn State is clearly a much better team but there isn’t a trend with this team when it comes to covering the spread. They’re 5-6 overall on the season and 2-3 as home favorites. Very rarely does this program lose to lesser programs like Maryland but they don’t blow them out consistently. On a whim, I’ll say this game is closer than it should be and take the Terps
The Pick: Maryland +24.5
Notre Dame @ USC (+7.5)
A battle of two of the best teams against the spread this season. USC (7-4) and ND (8-2-1) continue a historic rivalry as the two teams are playing for completely different reasons. ND hopes to keep their CFP run alive as USC looks to end a disappointing season on a high note. I hate picking east coast teams when they go on the road against west coast teams but USC will not be able to handle the Irishes potent run game. Give me ND.
The Pick: ND -7.5
Fresno State @ UCLA (-8)
I understand that UCLA hasn’t had the best season but to only be an 8-point favorite at home against a middling Mountain West team is straight up disrespectful. If they play anything like they did against Nebraska they will beat Fresno State by 20.
The Pick: UCLA -8
Purdue @ Indiana (-29)
Our “Pick Against Purdue Model” failed last week, but a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while. Not only am I going back to the PAP strategy but I’m doubling down on it. Indiana is licking its wounds after a tough game against Ohio State and will let out their frustration from a terrible performance on the Boilermakers. Hoosiers by 40.
The Pick: Indiana -29 (McMaster’s Lock of the Week)
Rutgers @ Michigan State (-1.5)
This line makes no sense to me. MSU is coming off of a terrible game against Purdue while Rutgers is playing some of their best football of the season. There is in no way shape or form that I think Michigan State should be giving up points in this matchup, which means that this line is a complete trap. Considering all of that, I’m going to do classic “fade your own brain play” and take the Spartans.
The Pick: Michigan State -1.5
Washington @ Oregon (-19)
Washington does a great job beating bad teams and a terrible job playing great teams. Oregon is the top team in the country and shouldn’t have any problem taking care of the huskies at home
The Pick: Oregon -19
