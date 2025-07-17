Pick Six Previews Slots Nebraska 7th in Big Ten, Expects 'Matt Rhule Third Year' Boom
The most accurate Power Four preview magazine over the past decade expects Nebraska football to take a step forward in 2025.
Pick Six Previews, run by Brett Ciancia, projects the Huskers to finish seventh in the Big Ten Conference this fall. The Big Red would be behind Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, USC, and Indiana.
Two Huskers are expected to make the All-Big Ten teams: offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky on the second team and wide receiver Dane Key on the third team. No Blackshirts are listed on the three All-Big Ten defense teams.
Nebraska ranks in the top half of the league in nearly every position group. The wide receivers/tight ends and offensive line are both at five, followed by quarterback and defensive line at seven, before linebacker and defensive back at eight. The running backs fall to the back half of the league, ranked at 11.
Ciancia was in Memorial Stadium for the Colorado game in 2024, which gave him a sense of relief and excitement for success in the Matt Rhule era.
"It was the loudest moment I’ve ever experienced in a
college football stadium," Ciancia wrote of the Tommi Hill interception return for a touchdown. "You could sense a decades-worth of frustration
being exorcised from the Sea of Red."
Despite ending losing streaks to Colorado and Wisconsin, making a bowl game, and having a winning season, Nebraska was still plagued by losing trends. The Huskers are now up to 27 straight losses to ranked teams and 10-35 in one-score games since 2018.
But Ciancia notes that Nebraska put together a top 25 high school recruiting class and a top 10 transfer portal group. Those additions, especially on offense, should help a side of the ball that was outside of the top 100 in scoring and yards.
Also expected to help is new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.
"...his influence, play designs, and offensive creativity will certainly help in the development of five-star true sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola," Ciancia wrote.
Defensively, the Big Red have a new coordinator with the departure of Tony White to Florida State. Ciancia noted that White "fixed the Blackshirts," adding that of the 13 defensive coordinators hired in 2023 that were still around last year, "White had the #1 impact, boosting Nebraska to a Top 20 ranking in 2023 and a Top 20 rushing defense ranking in 2024."
The Blackshirts last year were top 20 for scoring defense, top 20 for total defense, and top 10 for rushing defense. The starting defensive line and top four linebackers are gone, but high-profile transfers join talented returners for both units.
Ciancia notes that Nebraska has made steady improvements and is due for the year three boom under Matt Rhule.
"They enter the season as a fringe Top 25 team and can surge higher if the offensive line finally lives up to its high potential, and if the rebuilt front seven can remain a strength," Ciancia wrote.
Pick Six Previews can be purchased at PickSixPreviews.com.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
